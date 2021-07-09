11 independent bookshops you have to visit in Cornwall

Published: 12:56 PM July 9, 2021

With bookshops able to open once again, we've found 11 great independent stores for you to support in Cornwall. They stock everything from the latest bestsellers, to children's books, to local authors. You're sure to find your next best read at one of them.

Beerwolf Books

Bells Court, Falmouth

Combining two of the greatest things in life, Beerwolf is both a fully functioning free house and a fantastic bookshop. Unwind with friends after a busy day with a pint and a new novel. They have a great range of texts to choose from that cater to almost all tastes.

The Bookshelf

Fore Street, Saltash

Not dissimilar to Beerwolf, The Bookshelf combines a place to read with great food. You can enjoy your new purchase and a delicious afternoon tea or snack in the tearoom upstairs.

The Bookshop

Barras Street, Liskeard

At the heart of Liskeard is a fantastic place to browse, with friendly staff and a relaxed environment. They stock a wide range of titles, from children's books, through to fiction and classics. The current owners took over in 2018 and the shop has continued to be a wonderful place for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

The Edge of the World,

Market Jew Place, Penzance

A favourite with our Editor, The Edge of the World is a delightful part of the community with a great collection and plenty of discounts. Their deep blue frontage is exactly how you want a bookshop to look and inside is a treasure trove of tomes for everyone to enjoy. The staff are always on hand for recommendations if you need them.

Falmouth Bookseller

Church Street, Falmouth

Another beautiful frontage with just as much to give inside next. Falmouth Booksellers are always ranked as one of the leading independent bookshops in the country. This is thanks to their friendly and knowledgeable staff, diverse stock, and efforts to put on great events and community opportunities.

Shrew Books

South Street, Fowey

Previously known as Bookends, the shop received a rebrand when current owner Kate took over in 2020. The store sells a wide range of books and bookish items, but also strives to promote local Cornish writers and artists whenever possible.

Just Books

Pydar Mews, Truro

A classic second hand and pre-loved bookshop next, they sell everything from classic paperbacks to antiquarian and rare texts. Whilst they have a specialist areas covering Cornish history, Topography, and Art, there is also a great children's section to peruse with younger ones.

The Redruth Idler

Market Way, Redruth

Something a little different now, The Idler sell all manner of antiquarian books and comics. Their shelves are jam-packed with hidden gems including original comics from the 60s. You could spend hours flicking through without even realising time had passed.

Spencer Thorn

Belle Vue, Bude

For more than 50 years, Spencer Thorn has been enriching the lives (and bookshelves) of locals and visitors to the area. The shop began after Rae Thorn struggled to source books for her daughter whilst living in Bude, so she decided to take the plunge and open a shop of her own. The rest is history and they still have a great collection today, as well as cards, toys, and much more.

St Ives Bookseller

Fore Street, St Ives

This is one of Britain's smallest bookshops, but don't let that put you off. They still pack in an incredible number of books, with titles ranging from timeless classics, to new releases, to a fantastic children's literature section.

Wadebridge Bookshop

Molesworth Street, Wadebridge

Last, but certainly not least, we come to this dear little shop that was previously voted the best independent bookshop in Cornwall by locals. It's not hard to see why as they have built a wonderful community and specialise in books in the Cornish language as well as the heritage of the south-west.

