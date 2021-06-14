Published: 1:49 PM June 14, 2021

Portsmouth is a lovely location for a day of shopping, with a variety of centres and big chains in the area. But supporting those independents who add magic to the high street is not only great for the city but allows you to find amazing, unique products. These are some of our favourites…







The Portsmouth Distillery

Pick up a tipple at Portsmouth’s first distillery for hundreds of years. Gin lovers can sip on the award-winning Fort Gin, which is made with elderflower, gorse flowers and sea radish, or even the Tudor Rose made with botanicals found on Henry VIII’s Flagship Mary Rose. It also makes rum, including the sweet and spicy Cinnabar. Take a bottle home for your next dinner party and impress with some of the finest spirits in Hampshire.

theportsmouthdistillery.com





Dress Code

Selling wares since 1985, Dress Code has many quirky and cool pieces. Put a new spin on your record collection by buying a vinyl from Dress Code – you could spend hours sifting through them and finding your perfect album and who knows, may even find a rare one if you’re really lucky. As well as records it sells vintage clothing, so you can liven up your wardrobe with unique pieces you won’t be able to find on the high street.

dress-code.co.uk



Seeded

Sewing bees will love stepping into the stunning world of Seeded, which has it all made when it comes to crafting goods. From fabrics with patterns for every project to yarns with all the colours of the rainbow, you will certainly find everything you need to make your next garment and even gain inspiration for your next one too.

seeded.com





Southsea Bathing Hut

Scrub up well with the help of Southsea Bathing Hut’s natural soaps, made with plenty of beneficial ingredients for your skin, and without artificial nasties, palm oil and sulphates. It uses traditional methods and unique ingredients to create quality products. Not only this, but it is also playing a big part in reviving Portsmouth’s long lost soapmaking legacy. Helping the environment and Hampshire’s heritage? Now that’s a win.

southseabathinghut.co.uk



Rose Clover

Make your house into a tropical paradise with the help of this gorgeous plant shop. Leafy greens like Devil’s Ivy and Sweetheart are great starter plants, while braided African spears and flamingo flowers make for striking feature pieces. You can even buy smaller plants to dot around house shelves and tables, such as strings of hearts and baby cacti. Whatever you fancy, the store will be able to advise on the best plant for you, care tips, and more.

roseclover.co.uk