14 pretty places to watch the summer solstice sunrise in England

To usher in the longest day of the year why not get up early to witness a mesmerising Sunrise. Here are 14 pretty locations in England that will give you a rather splendid display.

If you think we have missed a perfect sunrise spot let us know in the comments below.





Marazion Beach, Cornwall

Watch the sunrise or sunset over St Michaels Mount for a magical moment as the skies slowly become a kaleidoscope of pastel shades. It's also the perfect setting for a photo or a romantic gesture. Explore our St Ives Harbour to St Michael's Mount walk.





Mam Tor, Derbyshire

Mam Tor is perhaps one of the most popular places to see the sunrise in the entire Peak District, and that's simply because the views over the landscape are utterly sublime and will take your breath away every time you see it. And even on a cloudy day, there is also something quite mystic about the view. Read our guide on the easiest way to view the sunrise at Mam Tor.





Babbacombe Beach, Devon

Nestled right in the English Riviera, Babbacombe has several perfect spots to witness a breathtaking sunrise or sunset. But, it goes without saying that Babbacombe beach is perhaps the most enchanting location as there is also a romantic aura, so it would be the perfect place to watch the sunrise with a loved one. Discover more perfect sunrise spots in Devon here.





Dovercourt Bay, Essex

Dovercourt Bay is a pristine beach that often wins the coveted Blue Flag award and has the two iconic cast-iron lighthouses dating back to the 1800s, making it a beautiful and peaceful location to watch a sunrise. Celebrate 50 years of the Essex Way by taking bite-size walks.





River Hamble, Hampshire

Early birds will not want to miss the chance to see the sunrise over the river hamble while taking a leisurely stroll along the meandering River Hamble. Explore our walk along the River Hamble that takes you through Lower Swanwick, Bursledon and Hamble-le-Rice.





Bembridge, Isle of Wight

As Bembridge is on the eastern side of the Isle of Wight, you can expect truly incredible sunrises as the sun will pop right out of the sea in front of your eyes.





Dungeness, Kent

Dungeness is a rather special place in Kent that has a very distinct atmosphere to it and this is only made even more intense during sunrise and sunset when firey colours burst forth across the sky. Discover what makes Dungeness so special here.





Cromer, Norfolk

Cromer is a beloved seaside town famous for its delicious Cromer Crab, but the town also excels in sunrises and sunsets, which fill the skies with vivid hues. Discover what our readers love about Cromer.





Glastonbury Tor, Somerset

Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Somerset - Credit: Rowan Freeman / Unsplash

Glastonbury Tor offers a complete 360-degree view over the surrounding land, and as such, the hill makes for a perfect perch to watch the sunrise and sunset. The hill is also shrouded in myths and legends, making the sunrise or sunset you witness feel a little more mythical. Read our day out in Glastonbury guide here.





Ness Point, Suffolk

Sunrise at Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk - Credit: Andrew Easton / Wikimedia

Ness Point in Lowestoft is the most easterly point in England, so it makes for a fantastic spot to watch the sunrise as it will appear like the sun is rising up out of the North Sea. After watching the sunrise, why not try out our relaxing coastal walk from Ness Point.





Leith Hill, Surrey

Leith Hill is the second-highest point in the southeast so you can expect great views across the beautiful Surrey countryside which makes the hill an absolutely fantastic spot for viewing the sunrise. If you're looking to spot other celestial objects in the sky discover where to go stargazing in Surrey here.





Seven Sisters, Sussex

Sunrise at the iconic Seven Sisters cliff with views of the Beachy Head lighthouse makes for such an iconic view and a great way to welcome the morning. Seven Sisters walk has been named the best in South East England.





Stonehenge, Wiltshire

It goes without saying that Stonehenge is the perfect spot to watch the sunrise or sunset, especially during the summer or winter solstice.





Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire

Whitby is a rather spectacular town owing to its vast and rich cultural history and perhaps no location more so than the ruins of Whitby Abbey, which are both beautiful and haunting. During sunrise, though, the abbey becomes even more magnificent as it is backlit by the first rays of morning. Why not take a walk in the footsteps of Dracula in Whitby just before the sunrise.





