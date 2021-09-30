12 of the best things to do in Newton Abbot, Devon

Published: 11:17 AM September 30, 2021

Here’s a dozen great ways to spend the day in the delightful Devon town of Newton Abbot, compiled by KATE WILLIAMS

1) The Stover Canal

An important part of the local heritage, the canal provides a paved cycle and walkway with access to canal locks as well as a pedestrian-only, cinder-topped walk along the original towpath. It runs for nearly two miles north from the Jetty Marsh Local Nature Reserve in Newton Abbot and has no opening restrictions or admission fees.

Newton Abbot Racecourse offers an exciting race day experience for all the family. - Credit: Newton Abbot Racecourse

2) Newton Abbot Racecourse

You don’t have to be an equine enthusiast to enjoy a good day out at the races. Newton Abbot Racecourse offers an exciting race day, watching the runners and riders and putting on a bet for fun. Visitors are spoilt for choice for food and drink venues from outside catering to relaxing in the Silks Lounge

3) Bakers Park

Situated on the outskirts of Newton Abbot on the A381, this stunning park is within walking distance of the town. It is a great space for a walk or jog and is home to a number of football pitches and free tennis courts as well as a children’s play area

Five Star-rated Bulleigh Barton Manor offers bed and breakfast accommodation in three individually-styled rooms. - Credit: Bulleigh Barton Manor

4) Bulleigh Barton Manor

The AA Five Star-rated Bulleigh Barton Manor offers bed and breakfast accommodation in three individually-styled rooms — two in the oldest part of the house, which is believed to date back to the 1400s and one in the Victorian wing. Enjoy award-winning breakfasts, homemade cakes and cream teas for afternoon arriving guests.

5) Twelve Oaks Holiday Cottages

This relaxing and luxury holiday destination set in South Devon’s breathtaking countryside is a working farm of nearly 250 acres, specialising in Charolais beef cattle. The site is bordered by the River Teign and offers both caravan park and holiday cottage facilities. Set in quiet rural surroundings, Twelve Oaks is owner-managed creating a friendly, personal service.

6) Hartree Guest House

With all the mod-cons guests could wish for, this pretty guest house is the perfect place to stay for those wanting to explore the area. Offering guests a private lounge and dining room with TV, DVD, Alexa and free wifi throughout the house - as well as the use of the beautiful gardens and veranda - it has everything on hand.

7) The Cridford Inn

A charming Devon longhouse, dating back to 825 AD, The Cridford Inn is full of character and original features. The delightful freehouse is family-run, offering an extensive menu in the bar and the restaurant and is made up of the best locally-sourced ingredients from the West Country and prepared by its team of passionate, talented chefs.

8) Passage House Inn Restaurant & Pub

This traditional 18th Century country restaurant and pub is situated on the banks on the River Teign with a great reputation for freshly prepared food and value for money. With a relaxed ambience, the restaurant offers both à la carte and set menus, along with a fabulous carvery on Sunday complemented with a varied wine list.

A whole host of delicious cakes and snacks re on offer at Indulgence. - Credit: Indulgence

9) Indulgence

A delightful cafe and tearoom on Devon Square in the town, Indulgence is just that. Visitors will be treated to a warm welcome and a whole host of delicious cakes and snacks. Drop in for breakfast, brunch or lunch or just a drink and a slice of cake. The only trouble will be choosing!

10) Indoor Market and Food Hall

On Mondays to Saturdays, in the heart of Newton Abbot, a wonderful local market and food hall is packed with a vast range of stalls. Next to Newton Abbot Market Square, from 9am until 4pm, a fantastic selection of fresh food including a delicatessen, butchers and fruit and vegetable stall, as well as stalls selling gifts, vintage treasures, tools and haberdashery can be found.

11) Market Walk

A newly-regenerated shopping area now sits at the heart of Newton Abbot’s pedestrian shopping area. Market Walk is home to a splendid glass roof and new colourful shop fronts. Linking Courtenay Streets and Market Square, the covered shopping area and modern shop fronts of the Market Walk shopping centre is home to a number of big name brands and local stores, offering a mix of products for shoppers.

Fermoy’s has grown from a ‘pick your own’ working fruit farm in the 1970s to the large garden centre of today. - Credit: Fermoy's

12) Fermoy's Garden Centre

Fermoy’s has grown from a ‘pick your own’ working fruit farm in the 1970s to the large garden centre, farm shop and cafe of today. Stylish giftware, the farm shop offering an array of artisan food and drinks, barbecues, garden furniture and onsite concessions — and, of course, plants all make for a great trip out.