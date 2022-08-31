The UK's top 5 TV show travel hot spots

The River Wye flows through the village of Symonds Yat, which is situated in the picturesque Wye Valley in Herefordshire. - Credit: Alison Day / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Have you ever wanted to step into the world of some of your favourite TV characters?

Now you can because the team at holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the top 5 filming locations for the most-anticipated TV series releases, including The House of The Dragon and Bridgerton.

It has been revealed that 70% of Brits have visited certain places in the UK simply because a TV show was filmed there.

A spokesperson at holidaycottages.co.uk said: “From period dramas to fantasy lands, the UK is the backdrop to so many of our favourite TV shows. For TV fans across the country, this offers an amazing opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite TV shows and experience some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes and landmarks. With seven in ten Brits looking to book staycations near their favourite TV filming locations, we hope our hotspots have provided some inspiration for their next trip with family and friends.”





1. Cornwall – The House of The Dragon

Brimming with dramatic rugged coastal cliffs, wild moors and secret beaches, Cornwall has been the ideal backdrop for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, The House Of The Dragon.

Actor Matt Smith who plays the rouge prince, Daemon Targaryen, was spotted in costume in Holywell Bay in Cornwall back in 2021 while shooting. Island castle St. Michaels Mount and Kynance Cove also are rumoured to be featured in the series, perhaps serving as locations for Dragonstone and other coastal regions in Westeros.

Holywell Bay is just outside Newquay in Cornwall. - Credit: Simon Morris / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

As well as providing awe-inducing scenery for the show, Cornwall is also the perfect spot for tourists looking for a spot of surfing, sights and delicious food.





2. Bath – Bridgerton

The captivating Regency-era architecture and interiors have dazzled viewers of Netflix's Bridgerton, which quickly became a smash hit around the world when it first aired; now, a third series is currently in the works.

In fact, searches for ‘Bridgerton filming locations Bath’ have risen over +140% in the past 12 months, with Bridgerton buffs flocking to the Somerset city’s filming locations featured in the series.

The Holburne Museum of Art doubles as Lady Danbury's Mansion in Bridgerton - Credit: Heather Cowper / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

No.1 The Royal Crescent is certainly recognizable to fans as the Featheringtons’ house, while Lady Danbury’s Mansion is actually The Holburne Museum of Art in its day-to-day life. If you take a wander off the beaten track, you can also visit Trim Street, where you will find the curved windows of Gunter’s Tea Shop, which is, in reality, a hair salon. Steeped in history, Bath is perfect for travellers looking for a slice of holiday heritage.





3. Wye Valley – Sex Education

Sex Education fast became a global phenomenon thanks to its relatable sex-positive content, LGBTQ+ representation and stunning British scenery, recently searches for ‘Sex Education season 4’ rose +5000% in anticipation of the next instalment.

You could even say that Sex Education is something of an advert for or a love letter to the Wye Valley as the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), which straddles the Welsh-English border spanning Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, and Monmouthshire, is featured heavily in the show.

To experience a day in the life of Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) cycling through the whimsical Bargain Woods in Monmouthshire, or take a walk by Jean Milburn’s (Gillian Anderson) Swiss chalet house in Symonds Yat, where the iconic red house is encased by vast valley views.

Die-hard fans of the show can even visit the shop where Ola and Adam work in the Welsh town of Llandogo, which actually operates as a village shop in real life. Make sure to take sensible footwear, as there are plenty of walking trails to conquer!

If you’re after a fully Sex Education-themed break, you can even book a stay in Ola and Jakob’s house from the show! Blistors Farm The Bull Pen is a truly unique and quirky holiday cottage.





4. Hertfordshire – The Crown

Hertfordshire is at the heart of Netflix’s The Crown, as many scenes were filmed around the county, making it a great location for holidaymakers looking for a trip infused with all things royal.

Elstree Studios is the base for where much of the show’s TV sets are located, but there are plenty of gorgeously ornate stately homes featured in the series that tourists can visit.

The opulent Hatfield House is often used as a double for Windsor Castle in the series, while Knebworth House often acts as Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence.





5. Scottish Highlands – Outlander

Since Outlander broke onto our screens back in 2014, many watchers have found themselves swept wholeheartedly into the mythical and spell-binding story that heavily features the epic brooding landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.

The sweeping mountains of Glencoe may be familiar to fans as the backdrop to the mystical opening credits of the show. Blackness Castle was used as the setting of Black Jack’s Fort William headquarters and makes for a breathtaking view overlooking the Firth of Forth.

Midhope Castle stands in for Lallybroch, the family home of Jamie Fraiser in Outlander - Credit: Scotland By Camera / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

If you're going for a grand tour of Outlander locations that step outside the Highlands, another must-visit spot has to be Midhope Castle in West Lothian, which portrays Lallybroch, the ancestral home of Jamie Fraiser and his sister Jenny Fraiser. Discover the full list of the Outlander filming locations in Scotland here.





For further information on the locations, visit: https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/uks-top-tv-filming-locations





