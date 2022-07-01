Fancy waking up with the family on one of the National Trust's most beautiful properties?



There's a rare chance to camp out in a meadow on Ashridge Estate near Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, surrounded by ancient woodland on July 23-24, with lots of activities for the kids (and adults) during the day and evening at its Big Camp event.



For day visits, from July 25 to September 4, the trust has created an Active Explorer pack aimed at keeping the children or grandchildren entertained in the woods for hours. And not a computer game in sight...



For booking and more, see nationaltrust.org.uk/ashridge-estate