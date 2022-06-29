I stayed at the five-star Calista Luxury Resort in Turkey – here's what I thought

Searching for the ultimate dream holiday location? The Calista Luxury Resort in Türkiye may be just what you're looking for...



Sprawled in the breezy cabana, my favourite drink in hand and overlooking the ocean, I thought life couldn’t get any better than this. I was at the Calista Luxury Resort in Türkiye – a five-star establishment that prides itself on being 'super all-inclusive'. The name comes from the Greek Goddess which means 'most beautiful' – which was both fitting as the hotel exuded style and because I was hoping to look like a tanned Greek Goddess by the end of my trip.



I was picked up at the airport by the VIP transfer service. 'Is this all for me?' I gasped, as I was shown plush seating and a glovebox filled with refreshing drinks. This was just the start of me being very spoiled indeed.



My first impression when I pulled up was how grand and thoughtfully planned the exterior and interior were. The exterior was designed by GMP – one of Germany's leading architecture companies, while the interior architecture design was done by British Frank Solano. The elegance in details throughout, both architecturally, design wise and service wise were fantastic.



In the lobby, cream sofas, deep blue carpeting and glossy elevators welcomed me into this. When holidaying, you want to feel enveloped in relaxation and sophistication – and when I was proffered my chosen glass of wine on arrival, I was sold that Calista would be able to do this for me.

The lobby makes for a grand entrance - Credit: Calista Luxury Resort



I was helpfully shown a map of the huge resort but did wonder how Iong it would take for me to get lost with it being so huge. But when walking around, I discovered it was actually very easy to navigate.

The superior room overlooks the ocean - Credit: Akin Ceylan



My superior room was vast, with fruits and chocolates as well as a fully stocked mini bar that was stocked up daily. The bed was ultra-soft – although I did wonder why it was two singles with two duvets merged into a double. The bathroom was also chic and pristine, with a good-sized tub and even a handy box filled with toiletries one might have forgotten. While my room was perfect for just me, I was lucky enough to have a peek in the king suite where Obama stayed and the luxurious villas that would work brilliantly for families.

Lounging in the cabana was a real highlight - Credit: Ela Art Production/Photography



I found that throughout the hotel was very well tailored to different markets that could stay there, with lots of amenities and activities. The glorious pool is split into different segments that all flow together, meaning easy swimming without elbowing people. My favourite area was the beach though – afternoons spent laying on the sunbeds and stretching out on the pavilion cabana (extra cost) were sheer heaven. When walking through the resort I was also impressed by the luscious trees, flowers and bushes that fill the resort – making it feel stylish and breezy and not at all clinical.



Activities are held throughout the day, such as yoga classes and Zumba classes, as well as the opportunity to try water sports at an additional cost. There's also evening entertainment daily such as discos, DJ sets and dance shows. It's easy to walk into whatever piques your interest, making for seamless enjoyment.

Italian restaurant Timo executed classic dishes beautifully - Credit: Akin Ceylan



Restaurants included in the price such as the main restaurant buffet, the garden and the coffee bar, which all were relaxed and family friendly. Being able to pop down to all of these was super convenient, and the options were always really varied, perfect for different appetites and diets. The a la carte restaurants come at an extra price, and are more of a fine dining restaurant experience. I dined at Timo on the Saturday and had an amazing five courses – the burrata and tiramisu have my heart. Even outside the restaurants I felt well catered to, regularly being offered drinks wherever I was perched, and never having a glass empty was a real treat.

The resort benefitted from the beach being so accessible - Credit: Calista Luxury Resort



My stay was made wonderfully special by feeling so looked after in the most stylish way possible. Enjoying the food and drink, the pool and beach facilities at my pleasure made relaxing feel effortless, and the hotel executed this with grace and ease. If you’re looking for a sunny holiday that will wrap you up in luxury and leave you feeling utterly pampered, Calista Luxury Resort is the ideal place to venture to.



