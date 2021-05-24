Published: 11:20 AM May 24, 2021

Whether you need an escape from London or a busy town here in Surrey, these campsites will offer you the perfect summer getaway and the chance to swap the digital world with the healing power of the natural world.

The Field Affair

Frog Grove Lane, Guildford, Surrey GU3 3HA

This charming glamping experience transports you to a secluded field in the heart of Surrey, where the amenities include a robust canvas bell tent, pretty fairy lights, a tripod barbecue grill and a tree kitchen. You also have access to well kept communal facilities such as showers, a fridge and toilets. Dogs are also welcome on the site, and there is plenty of space to wander around as the entire site is 6 acres and includes two streams that run through it and clusters of trees. Book your stay here.

Lockhurst Hatch Farm

Lockhurst Hatch Lane, Guildford GU5 9JN

If tents aren't really your style, this cosy little Shepards Hut may just be the perfect glamping experience for you. Set atop a hill with great panoramic views of the Surrey Hills and a bright interior design, this getaway is the perfect blend of comfort and wildness. Some of the amenities include a wood-burning stove, an outdoor shower and a fire pit. Book your stay here.

Vann Farm Camping

Vann Farm Road, Ockley, Surrey RH5 5TF

The relaxed vibe of this campsite allows you to let go and feel the simplicity that comes with the camping experience. Amenities are stripped back to the bare necessities so that you can let go and really feel at one with nature. Book your stay here.

Waggoners Campsite at Hampton Estate

Elstead Rd, Seale, Farnham GU10 1JF

This off-grid pop-up campsite at Hampton Estate promises to be one of the nearest experiences you can get to true wild camping as the site is set in the Surrey Hills, an area of outstanding natural beauty, and the amenities are completely pared back. For example, there is a wild forest shower if you want to start your day with an invigorating cold blast under a beautiful canopy of trees. There are also a plethora of different walking and cycling routes to try out in the area. Book your stay here.

Alderstead Heath Experience Freedom Glamping

Dean Lane, Merstham, Redhill, Surrey RH1 3AH

This glamping site is perfect for those who want a little home away from home. Stay in a modern, convenient and fully equipped micro-lodge in a beautiful setting with access to many local attractions, including Reigate Hill, Box Hill and Gatton Park. Book your stay here.

