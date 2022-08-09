Why Carsington Water has something for everybody

Richard Hucker of Carsington Sailing Club reveals why the reservoir's vast waters truly are for the benefit of all

At 740-acres, Carsington Water, near Ashbourne, is one of the largest reservoirs in Derbyshire; a landscape which epitomises the beauty of our county.

Part of Severn Trent, the area provides a wealth of amenities and experiences from water-based sports, walking, cycling, bird watching to simply relaxing with friends and taking in the many shops, coffee shops and restaurants on site.

But what brings the water to life is the many uses it is now being put to. Even for those who stick to dry land, their days are invariably enhanced by the splendid sight of sailboats adding context and serenity to an already wonderful waterscape.

Sharing the water are Canadian Geese, regal swans, cute ducklings following their mothers and the trout and perch who jump and disturb the still waters.

What does this abundant wildlife make of the water-based activities such as paddle boarding, radio-controlled sail boats, kite and windsurfing? We can but wonder.

Carsington Water celebrated its 30th anniversary in May, having been opened by the Queen in 1992, and the vibrant Carsington Sailing Club - adjacent to the visitor centre - is nearly as old as the reservoir itself.

There’s another milestone celebration taking place this year. Carsington Sailability is currently enjoying its 25th birthday, having been founded as a means of getting disabled and disadvantaged people of all ages onto the water.

A young sailor takes to the water with John from Sailability - Credit: Carsington Sailability

Carsington Sailability, like the sailing club itself, is affiliated to the grandly-named Royal Yachting Association (RYA) with a mission to accelerate sailing as a leisure activity, a sport for all - from children gaining skills and an RYA qualifications, to developing individual and social benefits.

The journey to Olympics and Paralympics glory can start here, with dreams of elite success such as in the form of the America’s Cup.

For inspiration, would-be sailors can take much inspiration from the success of Derbyshire’s very own queen of the waters, Dame Ellen MacArthur.

The national RYA is not just a coastal colossus but has been a major influence in providing the strategic drive, structures and curricula for sailing clubs everywhere, including Carsington, as well as backing the benefits of Sailability to ensure as many people as possible have access to being around water.

Sailability at Carsington has two major aspects; firstly, to reach disabled individuals, or groups, who gain tremendous benefit by being by and on the water.

Secondly, to champion volunteers who assist people to access sailing, all of which requires a range of activities and skills from teaching sailing theory and practice, providing health and safety governance, fundraising, and generally increasing awareness.

And we’re always on the lookout for new volunteers to build on what is a close-knit family - ranging from younger volunteers to the likes of Bosun Malcolm who, at 90, is still climbing masts, making good our boats and sailing glorious vessels like our Drascombe Lugger and Hansas.

Much-loved volunteer Bosun Malcolm, who is 90 and still climbing masts! - Credit: Carsington Sailability

Carsington Sailability has, for 25 years, met most Wednesdays and Saturdays for eleven months of the year, and other special days by arrangement.

Not even the pandemic could stop the determination and drive of volunteers who provided 12 months of opportunities (when Government restrictions allowed) so guests could still gain benefits derived from the water, as well as the all-important social connection and continuity of what had previously been normal life; raising the spirits of so many during those dreadful dark times.

Sailability became a registered Charitable Incorporated Trust organisation in January this year - building cross-county relationships and with major commercial organisations, not-for-profit educational institutions and charitable ones such as Rotary, social, community and mental health services as well as the NHS.

The list of those who attend is long and varied. Typical of these organisations are the East Midlands Childrens’ Hospital and Carers Summer Splash; Amber Valley Stroke Association; Ashbourne Parkinson’s Group; Enabling Activities from Stafford; Derby Royal School for the Deaf; British Limbless Ex-Service Men’s Association (BLESMA); East Midlands Housing Association; Portland College Chesterfield; Daansa House; Retford for those with autism and learning difficulties; and many more.

And the feedback from those who attend Sailability is always joyous and humbling in equal measure.

‘Thank you so much Sailability team for supporting Peter today on his first sailing experience since his illness,’ Cathy, of Derby, told us.

The waters at Carsington are for everyone - Credit: Carsington Sailability

‘The smile on his face was still there for the rest of the day. We have met, without exception, the most welcoming, supportive and embracing community, which has meant a lot to Pete and myself.’

‘My mobility has deteriorated a lot,’ added Roger, from Sheffield. ‘I really enjoyed my recent sail and I am so grateful to you all for welcoming me and doing such a great job getting me on and off the water.’

Carsington Water, and by extension Carsington Sailing Club and Sailability, is enjoyed by thousands each year – a wonderful mix of individuals from truly all walks of life.

Understanding, care and respect is offered in abundance to communities where blindness, deafness, Downs, MS, MND and more are challenges not only to the individuals concerned but also their friends, families and essential carers.

Carsington provides a day of fresh air, fun activities, learning and understanding, as well as dignity for all.

And visitors have a great chance of bumping into people who are truly inspiring.

Sailability hosted the National Hansa Championships in June with competitors decending on Carsington from all over the UK, Europe, America and even Taiwan - including one female without arms, as well as a Canadian Paraolympian.

For more, visit www.carsingtonsailingclub.co.uk/page/carsington-sailability-overview.