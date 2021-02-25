12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Cheshire

Published: 2:58 PM February 25, 2021

Our friends across the Welsh border have a particular fondness for the daffodil, it’s the national flower of Wales and also the emblem most associated with the celebration of St David’s Day on March 1st.

Over here in Cheshire, the flower can be found decorating the gardens of the county’s stately homes such as Dunham Massey and as colourful borders in our towns and cities such as Chester.

But is the daffodil an often ignored bloom? With the fleeting appearances of snowdrops and bluebells, do we take the more ubiquitous

daffodil for granted? As you can see from this series of photos, we certainly shouldn’t overlook them.

Send us your daffodil photos in Cheshire at photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk

A host of golden daffodils, Chester - Credit: Philip Bale

Astbury daffodils - Credit: John Cocks

Church in Bloom, Astbury - Credit: Helen Cotton

Daffodils at Arrowe Hall, Arrowe Park - Credit: Val Alderson

Daffodils in Malpas - Credit: Georgina Hodson

Daffodils and bluebells in Barrow - Credit: Stephen Bell

Easter on the Farm, Tatton Park - Credit: Gillian Baker

Lost Amongst The Daffodils, Dunham Gardens - Credit: Gillian Baker

Narcissus at Marton Church - Credit: Andrew Robinson

Spring daffodils, Bollington - Credit: John Odell

St. Helen's Church, Tarporley - Credit: Ceryn Whitworth

Signs of Spring, Little Bollington - Credit: Chris East



