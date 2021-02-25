12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Cheshire
Published: 2:58 PM February 25, 2021
- Credit: Philip Bale
Our friends across the Welsh border have a particular fondness for the daffodil, it’s the national flower of Wales and also the emblem most associated with the celebration of St David’s Day on March 1st.
Over here in Cheshire, the flower can be found decorating the gardens of the county’s stately homes such as Dunham Massey and as colourful borders in our towns and cities such as Chester.
But is the daffodil an often ignored bloom? With the fleeting appearances of snowdrops and bluebells, do we take the more ubiquitous
daffodil for granted? As you can see from this series of photos, we certainly shouldn’t overlook them.
Send us your daffodil photos in Cheshire at photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk
