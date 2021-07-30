Published: 8:39 AM July 30, 2021

A sign pointing to the direction of Chester Cathedral, in the historic city - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The summer holidays are here and the children are clamoring to get out and about. But a trip doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Aerial view of Chester known for its extensive Roman walls made of local red sandstone - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are plenty of places across Cheshire ( and the rest of the UK) to visit for free that combine history, fresh air, fun, and a little bit of culture. Clark's has analysed Tripadvisor reviews data to compile the ultimate list of best free days out for kids across the UK.

The research looks at more than1,000 attractions across every category and county, covering everything from ancient ruins and historical landmarks, to botanical gardens and art galleries to reveal the free attractions with the most 5* reviews.

The Cheshire list is:

Close up of a gargoyle on Chester Cathedral - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Chester City Walls, outside. Most suitable for over 10s. 3807 reviews.

2. Chester Cathedral, inside and outside. Most suitable for over 10s. 3495 reviews.

3. The River Dee, outside. Most suitable for over 10s. 833 reviews.

4. Chester Rows, outside. Most suitable for over 10s. 820 reviews.

5. Walton Hall and Gardens, outside. Most suitable for over 10s. 708 reviews.

6. Chester Eastgate and Eastgate Clock. Most suitable for over 10s. 627 reviews.

Grosvenor Park has plenty of events and plenty of free space - Credit: Visit Chester

7. Grosvenor Park, Chester, all ages. 276 reviews.

8. Lymm Dam, outside, all ages. 202 reviews.

Outside

9. St John the Baptist's Church, Chester, inside. Most suitable for over 10s. 196 reviews.

10. Grappenhall Heys Walled Garden, outisde. Most suitable for over 10s. 176 reviews.

Tthe impressive Great Court and glass ceiling in the British Museum in London - Credit: chrisdorney - stock.adobe.com

Across the country, the best-loved free days out reviewed on TripAdvisor were The British Museum, London; The Natural History Museum, London; The Victoria and Albert Museum, London; The National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh; The National Railway Museum, York; Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow; Imperial War Museums, London; The Riverside Museum of Transport and Travel, Glasgow; St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff and the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester.

See the full list at https://www.clarks.co.uk/editorial/best-free-days-out