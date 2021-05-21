The Cheshire Life Christie at Macclesfield Photography Competition

Win

Published: 9:05 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM May 21, 2021

Your image could greet visitors to the new hospital.

The places, events and people of Cheshire make a wonderful picture, which is why we are joining forces with the Christie at Macclesfield to launch a unique photographic competition: My Cheshire Life.

We want photos that show how we live our best Cheshire life in this fabulous county. Send us glorious landscapes, local wildlife, street scenes, days at the races, fun runs, seasonal events – a cascade of images that add up to a visual story of why ours is simply the best place to live and how its residents engage with their surroundings and their communities.

Bridgewater Canal, Moore. One of the stunning winning photos from the Cheshire Life photo competition 2020 - Credit: George Standen

The prize

A dozen photographs will be selected to be hung on the walls of The Christie at Macclesfield cancer treatment centre. They will also be made into a unique calendar, produced by The Christie charity and sold to help raise funds for its extraordinary work in the research into and treatment of cancer. An overall winner will be selected from the 12 finalists, to be given pride of place in the entrance area to the new hospital.

The 12 winning photos will be reproduced in Cheshire Life, where we shall meet our winners and explain how they came to take their winning shot.

Finally, the winners and a guest will be invited to a celebration at The Christie at Macclesfield, before it opens its doors to its first patients.

A visualisation of The Christie at Macclesfield, following completion - Credit: Infinite 3D Ltd

How to enter

To enter our The Christie at Macclesfield photography competition, simply email your .jpg or .tif photos, in at least 300dpi, to christiephotocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk including full details of where it was taken, your full name and location.

There are just two rules: you can’t be a professional photographer and your photos must have been taken in Cheshire.