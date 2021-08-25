Published: 11:21 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM August 25, 2021

Over the forest: take a walk up Shutlingsloe overlooking the Cheshire Plain and the Peak District - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The county has some of the finest rural scenery in England, from expansive Cheshire Plain, rolling hills and ancient forests to high peaks, meadows and magnificent landmarks. The team at Visit Cheshire & Chester choose their favourite green and pleasant places

The view from on high at Helsby - Credit: Visit Cheshire

Helsby Hill



Helsby Hill is an imposing sight. Once at the summit, visitors have spectacular panoramic views of the Mersey Estuary, Frodsham Marshes, Manchester Ship Canal and the wider Cheshire Plain.

A popular route with ramblers is the circular walk recommended by the Sandstone Ridge Trust (recently shortlisted to receive Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status), which goes from Helsby Hill and across the valley to Woodhouse Hill.

Both Helsby and Woodhouse Hills were Iron Age hillforts. With a fascinating history, spectacular views and the chance to stop for a cold drink in Helsby, it’s a great option for a summer day out. Helsby can be visited by train, with the station very close to Helsby Hill.

Drink in the views from Old Pale - Credit: Visit Cheshire

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill

An iconic piece of Cheshire’s scenic landscape, Delamere Forest attracts locals and visitors alike and buzzes with activity. It is home to attractions such as Go Ape, Cheshire Outdoors and Forest Holidays but there’s plenty of space to get lost and roam around on the tranquil, tree-lined walking and cycling routes.

This summer on your trails be sure to take in Old Pale Hill as well as the forest. From the top of Old Pale there are majestic 360° panoramic views that span for miles around.

Look out for the iconic Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank if you visit on a clear day. Accessible via the train station on the Mid-Cheshire Line and with its own café and visitor centre, Delamere Forest is a great option for a scenic day out this summer.

Cheshire crusading for history and beauty at Beeston Castle - Credit: Visit Cheshire

Beeston Castle

Another stop on the outstandingly beautiful Sandstone Ridge, Beeston Castle's origins stretch over 4,000 years – from a Bronze Age roundhouse to the medieval fortress visitors see today, which was inspired by the crusaders' castles.

Set 350 feet above the Cheshire Plain on sheer rocky crags, the castle has stunning views, long walks through rich woodland and plenty of places for the kids to explore.

There are exhibitions exploring the castle’s history and this August guests can experience a knights' tournament.

The Japanese garden at Tatton Park is a riot of summer colour - Credit: Tatton Park

Tatton Park

There’s a lot of beauty to take in at Tatton Park, from the award-winning gardens that surround the historic mansion to the 1000-acres of parkland with roaming deer, woodland and meres.

In the summer, visitors can walk the vast ancient parkland, then enjoy a relaxing picnic by the mere with its idyllic views and wildlife.

Then there are the gardens where visitors are transported back to the Edwardian era through a range of areas with different themes and plants, including the walled kitchen garden, 100-year-old Japanese garden, historic glasshouses, and pleasure grounds.

There is a great range of options for refreshments including The Stables and The Gardener's Cottage, and just a stone’s throw away is the town of Knutsford with its boutique shops, restaurants, bars and pubs.

Sir Bernard Lovell's world-famous observatory at Jodrell Bank - Credit: ©Howard Barlow

Jodrell Bank

The iconic Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank is truly awe-inspiring. This UNESCO World Heritage site is a firm favourite for a day out. The observatory has a fascinating history and played no small role in some of the great space explorations including the moon landing.

A perhaps lesser-known fact is that Sir Bernard Lovell, founder of Jodrell Bank Observatory, had a life-long passion for cultivating trees. Sir Bernard began planting saplings and seeds from across the world at the observatory site and the Jodrell Bank Arboretum was born.

Across 35 acres there is a wondrous assortment of plant life connected by fully accessible walkways that are especially enchanting in summer.

The lake at Walton Hall Gardens, a place filled with walks, nature and family fun - Credit: Ian Grieg

Walton Hall and Gardens

Walton Hall and Gardens are a firm favourite for summer days out, especially for families. The historic mansion is the former home of Lord and Lady Daresbury and the gardens and grounds are similarly steeped in Warrington history.

There’s a lot on offer, from the children’s zoo and adventure golf to bowls and the stables, all set within acres of parkland with plenty of room to explore including walking trails provided by the estate (waltonhallgardens.co.uk/walton-walks/). As well as the plentiful parkland, there are the formal gardens which in summer are filled with colour.

Sunset over Parkgate, Wirral - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parkgate



Parkgate on the Wirral Peninsula is Cheshire’s very own scenic seafront town.

An important port in the 18th century, Parkgate is now a popular summer destination, renowned for its waterfront promenade, pubs, bars and restaurants, and local ice cream.

The Whitegate Way – a disused railway line that used to run goods trains carrying salt between Chester and Manchester. A section of is now a place to walk and see wildlife - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Whitegate Way

Once the site of a historic rail link for Cheshire’s salt industry, the Whitegate Way is now a haven for wildlife and another popular scenic spot to explore this summer.

Stretching for six miles from the heart of Winsford to Cuddington, the Whitegate Way offers easy walking for all ages along a varied route. Visitors find shady woodland, varied plant life and serene views.

The popular Station House Café at Whitegate Station is the only stop on the former railway line and Cheshire Cycle Hire is on hand if you want to explore on two wheels.

View across the Cheshire Plains from Tegg's Nose, a great starting point for a summer walk in the Macclesfield Forest - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Macclesfield Forest

Macclesfield Forest lies east of Cheshire’s Silk Town, Macclesfield, on the western edge of the Cheshire Peak District. Once the site of a vast ancient hunting ground, the forest is now home to two reservoirs alongside its walking routes, outstanding scenery and wildlife.

There is a range of routes to navigate your way around the forest with views of the Trentabank and Ridgegate Reservoirs, wildlife in the form of the largest heronry in Cheshire and fascinating historic spots such as the standing stone and Forest Chapel.

Macclesfield Forest is surrounded by two of Cheshire’s highest peaks, Shining Tor and Shutlingsloe, reaching 559 and 509 metres respectively, and rewarding walkers who venture to the top with some of the best views in Cheshire.

The award-winning Forest Distillery can be found in the heart of the forest. Surrounded by nature and with its own spring providing fresh water for their spirits, the 17th-century stone barn has a bar serving Forest Distillery whisky and gin as well as offering regular tours.

The sunflower field at Dunham Massey by Anthony Marsh - Credit: Archant

Dunham Massey sunflower field

There's only a small window of opportunity to experience this one, but it's well worth planning a trip while you can. The National Trust’s tenanted Little Heath Farm on the Dunham Massey estate opened up a vast sunflower field for visitors in the summer of 2020.



It is hoped that the field will become a regular fixture in Cheshire's summer attractions as improvements are made every year. As the nature of sunflower crops go, this is dependent on the flowering season of the blooms. Plan your visit in the second half of August to see them in their prime, once the Bank Holiday weekend passes, their time is limited.

