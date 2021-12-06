It's always Christmas in this part of Somerset

Kate Williams finds out why, thanks to a Christmas fan and her 'Grinch' husband, it is always Christmas in one part of Somerset.

For most people Christmas comes just once a year — in December. But there is a significant percentage of people who elongate the festivities as much as possible and some who wish it could be Christmas every day. Old Rowlands caters for exactly that group.

Once a gift shop with a Christmas ‘corner’, Old Rowlands in Cheddar is now a full-blown year-round Christmas shop and will soon offer accommodation to match.

Visual merchandiser Katherine Lacoste had dreamed of owning her own gift shop but it was just by chance that she and her husband Barry found Old Rowlands up for sale in 2017.

Katherine explains: ‘I always wanted my own shop, so it was always in the back our of minds. Old Rowlands and the move to Cheddar from Hampshire came out of the blue for us. We visited Cheddar and Somerset for the first time about a month before we found Old Rowlands for sale on the internet. In September 2018 we took the helm at Old Rowlands Gift and Christmas Shop.

‘The shop had been mainly general gift with a small Christmas corner for many, many years. To be honest we both thought we were purchasing a gift shop which had this strange Christmas grotto!’

The couple realised early on that they had not bought just any old gift shop and, in fact, the Christmas element to the shop was the main draw for visitors and local residents.

They quickly decided to expand the Christmas side from one small corner, to encompass the entire shop.

‘We had a lovely welcome to Cheddar and from the first week local people and regular visitors made the effort to come in and introduce themselves and ask how we were settling in. Customers always called us the ‘Christmas Shop’ and the shop and building was known by that name locally,’ Katherine recalls.

‘We decided that if customers expected to see and purchase Christmas decorations any time of the year, we needed to expand the Christmas range and space allocated to it in the shop. Old Rowlands then became a full-on year-round Christmas shop.’

Barry and Katherine have made many buying trips in the UK and Germany to find unique and inspiring suppliers - Credit: Katherine Lacoste

Katherine, who focuses on ordering stock and running the shop, and Barry, who organises the IT and accounts, made many buying trips in the UK and to Germany to find unique and inspiring suppliers so they could offer something not found anywhere else in the UK.

‘I have always had a passion for Christmas decorations and, like many, would always put the tree up weeks earlier than was considered acceptable! Barry was a typical Grinch though, never understanding what the fuss was about.

‘Now, we would both agree that our customers have given us an education and insight into their passion for Christmas and why it is so special for them.’

An almost throwaway comment from one of the couple’s friends in the village pub led to the idea for Christmas Cottage.

Katherine explains: ’We had always thought that the accommodation above the shop would work well as a holiday let, but after that conversation, it just seemed to be the perfect accompaniment to the Christmas Shop.

‘This year, we have been working hard on transforming the three-bedroom maisonette, which has a lovely decked garden nestled into the Cheddar Gorge cliff face. Guests will discover Christmas decorations throughout, with themed bedrooms and a plethora of fairy lights, festoon lights, garlands and, of course, a fully decorated Christmas tree all year round.

The living room is lit with fairy lights - Credit: Katherine Lacoste

‘Christmas Cottage really evolved from our customers’ Christmas passion. If they give us such a heartwarming response when coming into the shop, what will they say when they are given the opportunity to have a Christmas-themed holiday any time of the year?

‘It has been a hectic, but very exciting and rewarding few years for us and we are hoping that with the launch of Christmas Cottage, we will be able to help spread a little bit more joy and festive spirit throughout the year.’

Katherine and Barry are now taking bookings from March 2022. Anyone who would like more information can email them here.