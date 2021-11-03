Christmas shopping in the city - Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, York and Derby

There’s plenty going on in the major cities in the north to help you tick off your shopping list and have some festive fun in the process - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you keep it close to home or venture further afield, there’s plenty going on in the major cities in the north to help you tick off your shopping list and have some festive fun in the process.

MANCHESTER

Manchester has it all when it comes to Christmas shopping – the city centre caters for all tastes and budgets. But no one does Christmas quite like the Trafford Centre.

Get the family together for some winter fun at Tinsel Town – the centre’s festive focus.

Take a spin on the big wheel, skate around a magical ice rink and sample some delights from the Bavarian-style food huts. While you’re there don’t forget to share your gift wishes with Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto, too.

With late night shopping extended until 11pm from December 20, festive music on the malls and spectacular Christmas lights to enjoy, a visit to the Trafford Centre is the perfect shopping-meets-festive-merriment experience.

LIVERPOOL

Christmas shoppers in Liverpool are spoiled for choice, with everything from city centre shopping centres to independent boutiques offering something out of the ordinary.

In the run up to Christmas GPO Food Hall at the Metquarter is hosting three ‘Breakfast with Santa’ sessions on December 5, 12 and 19 from 9am to 1pm. Tickets cost £15 and will allow little ones to deliver their letter to Santa in person as well as receive a small gift with their breakfast.

Good Markets will also be hosting two Christmas markets at the centre on December 9 and 16. Times are still to be confirmed, but there will be a mix of food and craft stalls to add some festive flavour to your shopping trip. goodliverpool.com

YORK

York, with its winding streets and beautifully decorated restaurants, shops and attractions is the perfect place for some atmospheric Christmas shopping.

While the Coppergate Centre is limited by restrictions in terms of Christmas activities this year, it has the perfect mix for shoppers. ‘From Fenwick which features designer fashions, through to Primark catering for the other end of the market,’ says marketing officer, Jay Commins. ‘There’s always someone difficult to buy for – Flying Tiger might have just the answer with its eclectic mix of products.’

Alternatively hop on the park and ride from the city centre to McArthur Glen Designer Outlet for up to 60% off some gifts from top brands like Ted Baker, Molton Brown and Joules. The outlet is also once again playing host to a Winter Wonderland from November 19 to January 9, with an ice rink, vintage funfair and Santa’s Grotto.

LEEDS

Leeds is another city, where you could tick off your whole Christmas shopping list in just one vist. The Corn Exchange in Kirkgate is the place to go if you’re looking for something a little different with its mix of independent shops.

Centre manager Adam Walker says the Corn Exchange will be a hive of activity this festive season, hosting events for families and more late night shopping opening hours. One of this year’s highlights will be the pop-up Christmas market: ‘It will be a mix of food stalls and bars on the lower ground floor, with workshops like cocktail-making with a seasonal flavour,’ he says. ‘It starts from November 19 and runs until December 23. In November it will be open from 12pm to 10pm from Thursday to Sunday and Wednesday to Sunday in December. During Christmas week it will run all week until closing on December 23.’

DERBY

Late night shopping in Derby starts at Derbion, where you’ll find all the high street favourites, from November 9, with the centre open from 9am until 8pm every day except Sundays and bank holidays. You’ll also want to check out the gift ideas at the independent boutiques in the Cathedral Quarter.

There’s lots of festive fun on the menu in the city, including a Christmas market at the new Derby Loves You venue in

Market Place.

