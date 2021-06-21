12 beautiful photographs of Chrome Hill

Published: 9:55 AM June 21, 2021

The ‘Dragon’s Back’ was once a coral reef in a shallow tropical sea some 340 million years ago.

Chrome Hill, along with its neighbour Parkhouse Hill, is one of the most visibly striking landmarks in the Peak District National Park.

Located south of Buxton and close to the village of Earl Sterndale, the two hills are known locally as the ‘Dragon’s Back’ and are the remains of an ancient coral reef.

340 million years ago when these atolls were formed the environment was similar to modern conditions in the South Pacific. Coral reefs fringed a shallow warm tropical sea that was about 5-10 degrees south of the equator.

Aeons later this area has now become the Peak District. Pockets of well-preserved fossils – especially molluscs and brachiopods – can be found in the limestone, the remains of plants and animals that once lived in this tropical sea.

Until as recently as 2004 the hill was not open to the public. However, the ‘Right to Roam’ legislation has now enabled access to this spectacular summit.

Traversing its ridge requires a combination of walking and scrambling and is best attempted by seasoned walkers. Certainly be very careful if you do not have a head for heights!

