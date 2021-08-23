Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Winterfold Forest takes centre stage in new advert starring Claudia Winkleman

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:41 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 3:15 PM August 23, 2021
Claudia Winkleman leads a revolution in the first TV advert for Cannaray CBD. shot in Winterfold Forest in Surrey.

Claudia Winkleman leads a revolution in the first TV advert for Cannaray CBD. The scene was shot in Winterfold Forest in Surrey. - Credit: Cannaray CBD

Surrey's own Winterfold Forest takes centre stage in a new advert starring Claudia Winkleman for Cannaray CBD.

Winkleman was recently announced as the UK brand's ambassador, and this will be her first advert in that role. The theme of the advert is revolution, with Cannaray's tagline "Join the CBD revolution" taken very literally in a tongue in cheek manner where Winkleman imagines the perfect advertisement.

The humorous TV spot is directed by Emmy-award winner Benjamin Green who has captured the epic landscape of Winterfold Forest to marvellous effect. But this is not unsurprisingly the majestic woodland's first time on screen. In fact, Winterfold Forest has had its fair share of Hollywood moments, including 2017's The Mummy starring Tom Cruise and the Disney live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

So what makes Winterfold Forest so cinematic?

Winterfold Forest features a stunning array of towering coniferous and deciduous trees, and on the ground, heath and ferns pop up between the trunks. Come springtime, Bluebells provide a rich, colourful carpet, and in autumn, a firey and crispy scattering of leaves are felt underfoot. There's also a fabulous sculpture called Perspectives by Giles Milles to discover and perhaps seek shelter in from the rain. Either way, be sure to explore Winterfold Forest and Greensand Way with this walk that takes in the sculpture and some spectacular views.

Surrey Life
Surrey

