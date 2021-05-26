Win
Win a watercolour painting of Leigh-on-Sea by artist James Merriott
James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
Watercolour artist James Merriott continues his monthly tour of some of the county's most picturesque places by bringing together a collection of some of his favourite Essex scenes
This month, I’ve opted for something special. In fact, it's very special to me as I have decided to paint six of the locations that have throughout my painting life, for one reason or another, thrilled me most. My six of the best Essex subjects, I’d like to call it.
To make it even more special, I chose to paint four of them as large ‘half imperial’ works. This does entail more effort in the approach but hopefully the results will prove well worth it.
Of course, the very fact that I have loved these places for many years, gives the incentive to achieve worthwhile results.
These views have all been painted by me many times and for many reasons, as demonstration paintings for art groups, as commissions for friends and art lovers, and more than anything because I just adore painting them.
Along with these six, there are many more locations and views I could call favourite places, but perhaps it is the directive to ‘stay home, stay safe’ that is reason enough to ponder continuously on these superb scenes that I have known and loved most of my life.
To attempt to paint such beauty is indeed a privilege. More importantly it keeps me busy and occupied staying at home and staying safe.
To enter the competition to win an original watercolour of Leigh-on-Sea, please fill in the form below:
Jim will be exhibiting these watercolours and many other artworks from his lifetime of works at Ingatestone Hall from Sunday May 23 2021. The exhibition is open on Wednesdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from noon to 5pm and is in aid of the NHS.
Contact the artist, James Merriott, at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU; 01277 210728
____________
