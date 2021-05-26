Win a watercolour painting of Leigh-on-Sea by artist James Merriott

Win

Published: 2:13 PM May 26, 2021

LEIGH ON SEA Of all the glorious coastal spots in Essex, This view of ‘The Freya’ at Old Leigh I find magical - Credit: James Merriott

Watercolour artist James Merriott continues his monthly tour of some of the county's most picturesque places by bringing together a collection of some of his favourite Essex scenes

This month, I’ve opted for something special. In fact, it's very special to me as I have decided to paint six of the locations that have throughout my painting life, for one reason or another, thrilled me most. My six of the best Essex subjects, I’d like to call it.

GREENSTED CHURCH Absolutely, the jewel in the Essex Crown. To see it for the first time is a monumental experience - Credit: James Merriott

ALRESFORD CREEK A perfect quiet creek at the end of a narrow lane. I painted this from a drawing done 27 years ago and used a lot of artistic licence. Constable did this all the time! - Credit: James Merriott

To make it even more special, I chose to paint four of them as large ‘half imperial’ works. This does entail more effort in the approach but hopefully the results will prove well worth it.

Of course, the very fact that I have loved these places for many years, gives the incentive to achieve worthwhile results.

VALE OF DEDHAM Another of my all time favourites, this time a location. To walk the two or so miles from Dedham to Flatford is to walk in the English countryside at its very best - Credit: James Merriott

BISHOPS GREEN A county scene I simply adore. Discovered opposite the Spotted Dog Inn when I was asked to exhibit there - Credit: James Merriott

These views have all been painted by me many times and for many reasons, as demonstration paintings for art groups, as commissions for friends and art lovers, and more than anything because I just adore painting them.

Along with these six, there are many more locations and views I could call favourite places, but perhaps it is the directive to ‘stay home, stay safe’ that is reason enough to ponder continuously on these superb scenes that I have known and loved most of my life.

PASSINGFORD MILL Without doubt my all time favourite subject that I have known man and boy. Now in a poor state of repair and in the shadow of the M25, it remains much loved - Credit: James Merriott

James Merriott with his wife Joan - Credit: Courtesy of James Merriott

To attempt to paint such beauty is indeed a privilege. More importantly it keeps me busy and occupied staying at home and staying safe.

Jim will be exhibiting these watercolours and many other artworks from his lifetime of works at Ingatestone Hall from Sunday May 23 2021. The exhibition is open on Wednesdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from noon to 5pm and is in aid of the NHS.

Contact the artist, James Merriott, at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU; 01277 210728

____________

