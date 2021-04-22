Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win a watercolour painting of The Matchings by artist James Merriott

person

James Merriott

Published: 11:55 AM April 22, 2021   
St Mary's and Feast House

ST MARY’S AND FEAST HOUSE: To give them their full names they are St Mary the Virgin Church and the Wedding Feast House. Not forgetting the massive oak tree planted for the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1887 - Credit: James Merriott

James Merriott continues his watercolour tour of the county with a visit to The Matchings; Matching Tye, Matching Green and Matching Village

In these times of Covid and in the interests of safety, the latest paintings from my watercolour tour of Essex have been inspired by sketches from my files to work from, rather than exploring the county in person. 

The Matchings are exquisitely beautiful and to feature two from each of the three villages (Matching Green, Matching Tye and Matching Village) is an immense privilege.

Matthew's Chapel

MATTHEW’S CHAPEL AND VILLAGE HALL: Published previously but like the Fox Inn watercolour, with two figures added, enjoying a conversation in Matching Tye - Credit: James Merriott

The Fox Inn

THE FOX INN: At Matching Tye, this was another commission completed many years ago and a wonderful subject that I adored painting again - Credit: James Merriott

The Limes

THE LIMES: At Matching Green, this beautiful building complete with the ‘orangery’ I was excited to be commissioned to complete as a watercolour some 20 years ago - Credit: James Merriott

I always hope that someone might see my watercolours in Essex Life and be inspired to try painting or drawing for themselves. Spring is a fabulous time to start. Do feel free to get in touch for any tips or advice as you get started.  

Plus, I do sometimes sell some of these paintings. As part of celebrating my 80th birthday (on 18 February this year) and in response to the magnitude of their unfailing service, any monies received from sales of original watercolours published in Essex Life magazine will be donated in full to the NHS. 

Contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210728 to make an appointment.

For a chance to win James' original painting, St Mary's & Feast House, fill in the form below:

Fill out my online form.

_______________

