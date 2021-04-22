Win a watercolour painting of The Matchings by artist James Merriott
- Credit: James Merriott
James Merriott continues his watercolour tour of the county with a visit to The Matchings; Matching Tye, Matching Green and Matching Village
In these times of Covid and in the interests of safety, the latest paintings from my watercolour tour of Essex have been inspired by sketches from my files to work from, rather than exploring the county in person.
The Matchings are exquisitely beautiful and to feature two from each of the three villages (Matching Green, Matching Tye and Matching Village) is an immense privilege.
I always hope that someone might see my watercolours in Essex Life and be inspired to try painting or drawing for themselves. Spring is a fabulous time to start. Do feel free to get in touch for any tips or advice as you get started.
Plus, I do sometimes sell some of these paintings. As part of celebrating my 80th birthday (on 18 February this year) and in response to the magnitude of their unfailing service, any monies received from sales of original watercolours published in Essex Life magazine will be donated in full to the NHS.
Contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU. Call 01277 210728 to make an appointment.
For a chance to win James' original painting, St Mary's & Feast House, fill in the form below:
