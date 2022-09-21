Catch a boat from Poole to this truly royal holiday spot

Golden beaches, out-of-this world landscapes, gourmet dining and autumn sun only a ferry trip away – are the Channel Islands the best kept secret in the British Isles?

With more sunshine than anywhere else in the British Isles, fine food and breath-taking coastlines, it is easy to see why the Channel Islands are beloved by the glitterati – from HM King Charles III to reality royalty Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, as well as Henry Cavill – the Superman star and rumoured future 007 is Bailiwick of Jersey native.

From the first step aboard the ferry, travellers relax and experience the islands’ tranquil pace of life. But there is much more to the Channel Islands and great value getaways with Condor Breaks prove the experience does not need to carry the celebrity price tag.

This autumn, Condor Breaks, the new package holiday offering from leading ferry operator, Condor Ferries, is giving an extra reason to take an autumn trip with free nights at top hotels. The operator is running a range of offers including 4-night stays for the price of 3, 5 nights for the price of 4 and 7 nights for the price of 6 for bed and breakfast at many leading hotels across Jersey and Guernsey throughout September and October, including half term. The packages include ferry crossings with a standard sized car. Local agents provide travellers, who may feel discouraged by several years of travel disruption, with the confidence to book.

To inspire autumn getaways, Condor Breaks has created trips that uncover some of the Channel Islands’ best kept secrets.

Channel David Attenborough

From St. Peter Port on Guernsey, wildlife lovers can take a thrilling sea adventure to spot dolphins, puffins and seals with Island Rib Voyages from £29.50 per adult. Tales of the islands’ smugglers, pirates and Napoleonic campaigns are also included in the ticket price! Stay at The Farmhouse Hotel and combine with a visit to the sheltered L’Eree Bay, which has rockpools teeming with marine life.

Founded by renowned naturalist Gerald Durrell, Jersey Zoo is home to over 100 species of animals and runs conservation programmes worldwide. While it might be an obvious destination for animal lovers, it is also just a short car and boat ride from the lesser known Ecrehous. This small group of islands is regularly visited by bottlenose dolphins, seals and sea birds. Quieter in the autumn, visitors can enjoy paddle boarding, swimming and picnics in the last of the year’s sunshine without the crowds. Stay nearby on the island’s eastern coast at the aptly named, The Dolphin Hotel.

Sail from Poole to Guernsey and stay at The Farmhouse Hotel. Recently voted Guernsey’s Leading Hotel2, it is offering 4 nights for the price of 3 in September and October from £367 per person. As an added bonus, guests receive a £40 gift voucher to spend on food and drink during their stay.

Take the ferry from Poole to Jersey and stay in The Dolphin Hotel, which offers 7 nights for the price of 6 in October. Breaks start from £590 per person for 7 nights.

Channel your inner astronaut

Lack of light and air pollution afford Channel Island astronomers some of the best views of the Milky Way, in fact Sark was named the first Dark Sky Community in Europe.

Less known is the unique intertidal world that reveals itself at night. As the sun drops, the ocean disappears into the horizon to reveal a moonlit bathed other-worldly rocky inter-tidal landscape. Local guides organise 2 mile “Moonwalks” to Seymour Tower offering history and marine life lessons and the chance to see life in rockpools after hours. A short way from hotels in St Helier, tours are between 2-3 hours and start from £24 per person.

Sail from Poole to Jersey and stay in St Helier from £763 per person for 4 nights.

Channel your appetite

There’s more to the Channel Islands’ cuisine than Jersey Royals and rich cream, ensuring visitors can dine like kings and queens. Jersey boasts the largest oyster farm in Europe, which can be washed down by local wines. Guests at the Greenhills Country Hotel are minutes away from the north coast’s scenic cliff paths and can hike before visiting the La Mare Wine Estate to sample the local grapes.

The Duke of Richmond runs Gin Safaris for £50 per person. The unique gin tasting experiences encourage guests to hunt down rare botanicals and discover new flavours to use in their own bespoke brew. Still looking to wet your whistle? The island also makes fantastic cider, a heritage process Rocquette continues to this day. Visitors can tour the orchard, best seen during the autumn harvest, the press and also the brandy distillery, which is of course made from the prestigious cider, before sampling.

Travel to Jersey and stay at the Greenhills Country Hotel from £405 per person for 3 nights.

Sail from Poole to Guernsey and stay at The Duke of Richmond, which is offering 5 nights for the price of 4 in September and 4 nights for the price of 3 in October. Breaks start from £478 per person for 4 nights. Condor Breaks customers also receive a complimentary Cream Tea or cocktail served on the terrace or in the hotel’s conservatory.

Channel your inner peace

The nature, gentler pace of life and serenity makes getaways to the Channel Islands feel like a real break from everyday life. Guests at The Atlantic Hotel can also find zen in outdoor yoga classes, which boast sweeping views of the golden dunes of St Ouen’s Bay. The bay is also the most popular surf spot on Jersey, so visitors can challenge themselves on the board and lose their troubles in the waves. And, with fewer visitors in September and October, at times it can feel like your own private beach.

Travel from Poole to Jersey in October and stay at The Atlantic Hotel, which is part of Small Luxury Hotels of the WorldTM, for 3 nights for the price of 2. Breaks for two start from £846.

Greg Yeoman, Commercial Director at Condor Ferries comments: “We launched Condor Breaks to give travellers peace of mind when travelling and to support some of the fantastic hotels and local businesses on the islands. In the aftermath of the pandemic and following a summer of airport chaos and flight cancellations, more people seek the ease and reassurance of booking travel and accommodation with one operator. They are also looking for destinations that are easy to reach and not too far from home. The Channel Islands have so much to offer visitors. The real range of activities and experiences combined with our warmer climates means we can extend the holiday season.

“Value has always been a priority and in the current economy, we want to help holidaymakers enjoy even more for their money with extra nights. Taking the ferry also means you can take your own vehicle, skipping the rising costs of airport parking and car hire. We have also hand-picked a number of hotels who offer additional experiences and excursions to give holidaymakers the opportunity to uncover the islands’ secrets at their convenience.”

All prices include accommodation with breakfast, based on two adults sharing and travel by sea on Condor’s high-speed ferry from Poole with a standard sized car. (Standard car: max height 1.85m x length 5m). Please visit the hotel pages to view the available dates for the free night offers. The complimentary night is offered on a bed and breakfast basis only.