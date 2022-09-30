Win a year’s free membership at Dalby Forest

Home to 8,000 acres of breath-taking views, endless walking, running and cycle trails, a great day out awaits at Dalby Forest. - Credit: Dalby Forest

Dalby Forest, in the heart of the North York Moors National Park offers the perfect place to escape, relax and adventure.

A visit to Dalby will uncover many magical things such as some of the very best mountain biking and walking trails and endless stunning views. Keep your eyes peeled along the way for their unique sculptures which are dotted throughout the forest, take the weight off at the Dalby Forest cafe or test your nerve and swing amongst the trees on the Go Ape courses.

Dalby forest sunrise - Credit: Dale Sutherland-Roberts

· Free parking all year

· Plentiful walking and running trails allow you to explore the whole 8,000 acres of forest, and Dalby offers have outstanding cycling trails for families through to expert mountain bikers

· Family fun activities galore with children’s play areas, Superworm trail, Gruffalo sculptures and Gruffalo orienteering all offer family fun in the great outdoors

· Discover the forest from a new angle with Go Ape’s treetop adventures and segway hire – discount available for members

· For those looking for a thrill, Dalby Forest Activity Centre runs exciting outdoor activities including paintball, archery, airsoft and tree climbing

· Dalby Forest Cycle Hub is the place to go for bike hire and trail routes, plus expert advice and essential kit. A multitude of accessible bikes and equipment are now available. Discount available for members

· Open your minds to the great beyond with Hidden Horizons, running popular stargazing events and activities

· Discount in the Dalby Forest café

· The Dalby arts programme gives you another great reason to visit including activities and exhibitions. Remember to explore the Nissen Hut sculpture by Turner prize winner, Rachel Whiteread DBE

· Accessible routes and activities throughout the forests, with mobility trampers available

· Want more? Check out their events listings online