With its stunning sea views, beautiful locations and exciting things to do, it's no surprise that Southampton was found to be one of the most romantic spots in the UK by Angelic Diamonds. If you're thinking about visiting with a special one, these are the places to go...



Ocean Grill

Seafood is known for its ability to make sparks fly, and what better way to indulge in it than at Ocean Grill? Go on an immersive dining experience where you can choose your steak cut, how you'd like it grilled, and what sides you'd like to complement it. For a sweet treat afterwards, take a peek inside the dessert cabinet that's rotated daily. With its warm interior and fiery flavours, the charcoal grill is a perfect place to heat up any date.

Address: Unit 12, Ocean Village, Canute Rd, Southampton SO14 3TN

oceangrillsouthampton.co.uk

The Tudor House and Garden has lots of interesting artefacts - Credit: James Newell



Tudor House and Gardens

Bask in the beauty of the Tudor House and Gardens, located conveniently right in the heart of the city centre. The Grade I listed building has lots of interesting and unusual exhibits such as a penny farthing, the Rita Morice Collection of Fairings and a medieval jewel casket. Once you’ve finished browsing the beautiful pieces, walk the knot-shaped garden with its formal pathways and interlaced shrubbery, before having a bite to eat at the café that overlooks the area. History buff or not, the visit is sure to be a treat.

Address: Bugle Street, Southampton, SO14 2AD

tudorhouseandgarden.com



The grand main entrance to Southampton City Art Gallery - Credit: Joe Low



Southampton City Art Gallery

Walking around the lovely architecture and paintings at this gallery is a lovely way to get to know someone, especially on a first date. Make conversations about the pieces you see like renaissance paintings, 19th century French paintings, and more. You’ll also be able to purchase prints so you can have a memento from the occasion too. Keep an eye out for specialist exhibitions that pop up throughout the year too, as there may be a topic or artist that you both have in common. Top off the trip by visiting The Artisan for a spot of brunch or an afternoon cake and tea.

Address: Civic Centre, Commercial Road, Southampton, SO14 7LY

southamptoncityartgallery.com

The Mayflower Theatre is a lovely place for a romantic evening - Credit: Archant



Mayflower Theatre

Laughs together, singing together, and dancing the night away is always sure to be a magical time. See a wide variety of theatre performances, from comedies to dramas to all out musicals. Pre-order refreshments like sweets, pringles and drinks so all you have to do is turn up and get ready to enjoy. Or, if you’re really trying to impress your date, book VIP tickets for an extra dazzling experience, with prosecco, a taster platter and ice cream at the interval.

Address: 22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE

mayflower.org.uk



HarBAR on 6th is a great location for watching marina life come and go - Credit: Harbour Hotels



HarBAR on the 6th

The picturesque scenery at HarBAR is unparallel to anything else – whether you go in the morning, afternoon or evening, you’re sure to be greeted by lovely boats and water, and plenty of drinks and food to sweeten up your view. Dive into a menu full of classics with an extra special touch, such as ribeye steak, fish and chips, tiger prawns and chicken gnocchi. Alongside your meal sip on copa gin and tonics including mermaid pink gin and strawberry, cocktails like pure colada…. Whatever your tipple or taste, HarBAR will have whatever you need to make your date romantic.

Address: 5 Maritime Walk, Southampton, SO14 3QT

harbourhotels.co.uk/southampton/eat-and-drink/harbar-on-6th