Is Denbies Wine Estate Britain's most Instagrammable vineyard?

Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking has been ranked the most Instagrammable vineyard in Britain in a study by luxury travel company The Thinking Traveller

Denbies has clocked up a whopping 10,396 posts on Instagram, according to the research. Llanerch Vineyard Hotel in Rhondda Cynon Taff (5,727) and Camel Valley in Cornwall (2,599) are next in the runnings.

The view from Denbies Vineyard terrace in spring - Credit: Martin Cox



It's easy to understand why Denbies is a hit on social media. Founded in 1984, the family-run vineyard is one of the largest wine producers in the UK and has won accolades for its sparkling and still wines.



The Estate stretches over 627 acres, 200 of which are woodlands, and 10 estate houses dot the landscape. You'll find seven miles of public footpaths running through, making it a joy to explore on foot. Keep in mind that you'll be following in the footsteps of many high profile visitors before you, including several members of the Royal family.



A delicious view across Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, with a selection of delicious food and wins to taste - Credit: Denbies Wine Estate

There are lots of tours and experiences to join that'll boost your chances of getting those Insta-perfect shots. We rate the Outdoor Vineyard Train Tour (adults £9.50, children aged two to 17 £4.50), a 50-minute journey that delivers panoramic views of the Estate.

There's also the Secret Vineyard Tasting Trail, which takes place every weekend during the height of the vineyard season (90 minutes to two hours, £29.50 per person). Simply follow your guide through the vines for an insider's guide to all that goes on behind the scenes, from grape to bottle.

Harvest time at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking - Credit: Helen Dixon

New on the scene is the Wine Library tasting room and lounge area, where you can sit back and enjoy a tasting or wine by the glass. The Wine Library opens directly onto the landscaped garden and overlooks the vineyard all the way to the North Downs, so is a great spot for soaking up the warmer weather. The design reflects the wine making process, from the curvature of the building replicating a wine barrel to the floor-to-ceiling library of Denbies vintages dating to 1993.

If you need a bit more time to explore with your camera in hand, you can stay the night in the hotel.