Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Is Denbies Wine Estate Britain's most Instagrammable vineyard?

Author Picture Icon

Faye Bartle

Published: 4:12 PM March 24, 2022
Low lying mist floating over autumn grape vines at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking

Low lying mist floating over autumn grape vines at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking - Credit: Helen Dixon

Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking has been ranked the most Instagrammable vineyard in Britain in a study by luxury travel company The Thinking Traveller

Denbies has clocked up a whopping 10,396 posts on Instagram, according to the research. Llanerch Vineyard Hotel in Rhondda Cynon Taff (5,727) and Camel Valley in Cornwall (2,599) are next in the runnings.

The view from Denbies Vineyard terrace in spring

The view from Denbies Vineyard terrace in spring - Credit: Martin Cox


SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to Surrey Life for the very best of the county – from food and drink to style and interiors

It's easy to understand why Denbies is a hit on social media. Founded in 1984, the family-run vineyard is one of the largest wine producers in the UK and has won accolades for its sparkling and still wines.

The Estate stretches over 627 acres, 200 of which are woodlands, and 10 estate houses dot the landscape. You'll find seven miles of public footpaths running through, making it a joy to explore on foot. Keep in mind that you'll be following in the footsteps of many high profile visitors before you, including several members of the Royal family.

READ MORE: Interior Design Masters rooms at Wotton House open to guests

A delicious view across Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, with a selection of delicious food and wins to taste

A delicious view across Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, with a selection of delicious food and wins to taste - Credit: Denbies Wine Estate

There are lots of tours and experiences to join that'll boost your chances of getting those Insta-perfect shots. We rate the Outdoor Vineyard Train Tour (adults £9.50, children aged two to 17 £4.50), a 50-minute journey that delivers panoramic views of the Estate.

There's also the Secret Vineyard Tasting Trail, which takes place every weekend during the height of the vineyard season (90 minutes to two hours, £29.50 per person). Simply follow your guide through the vines for an insider's guide to all that goes on behind the scenes, from grape to bottle. 

Harvest time at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking

Harvest time at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking - Credit: Helen Dixon

READ MORE: Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking

New on the scene is the Wine Library tasting room and lounge area, where you can sit back and enjoy a tasting or wine by the glass. The Wine Library opens directly onto the landscaped garden and overlooks the vineyard all the way to the North Downs, so is a great spot for soaking up the warmer weather. The design reflects the wine making process, from the curvature of the building replicating a wine barrel to the floor-to-ceiling library of Denbies vintages dating to 1993. 

If you need a bit more time to explore with your camera in hand, you can stay the night in the hotel.

Surrey Life
Surrey

Don't Miss

Pickmere

Cheshire Life

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
(c) Getty Images/iStockphoto/monkeybusinessimages

Lancashire Life

8 great family walks in the North West

Annaliese Watkins

person
A creek at low tide at Northey Island, Essex. A remote island in the Blackwater Estuary and cut off

Essex Life

21 hidden gems of Essex: unusual days out and things to do

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon