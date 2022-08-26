Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Derbyshire parks and green spaces win Green Flag Award status

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM August 26, 2022
Hall Leys Park Green Flag Award

Scott and Paul from the Clean & Green Team flanked by council leader councillor Garry Purdy and community development officer Emma Mortimer at Hall Leys Park - Credit: Derbyshire Dales District Council

Bakewell's Bath Gardens and Matlock's Hall Leys Park are among 2,208 UK winners of an award that is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, with Hall Leys a winner for a 15th consecutive year.

The Green Flag Award scheme is similar to the Blue Flag Awards for beaches. They recognise and reward well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader, councillor Garry Purdy, said: 'That these two parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Clean & Green teams that make these such great green spaces that everyone can enjoy. We remain committed to adding to the list next year our Ashbourne Recreation Ground, where significant improvements continue to take place.' 

The Green scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and the world. Bath Gardens and Hall Leys are two of 32 Derbyshire parks granted the status.

In the Chesterfield area, Pools Brook Country Park and the Chesterfield Crematorium were awarded the Green Flag status, as were Memorial Park, Whaley Bridge and Combs Reservoir near Buxton

For the full list, visit greenflagaward.org/award-winners.

Derbyshire Life

Don't Miss

A wooden cabinet holding a bottle of gin and two gin glasses

Devon Life | Win

Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The beach at Sandsend, short walk from the Raithwaite Estate

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Looking west from Pym Chair, Goyt Valley

Derbyshire Life

The best place to view stormy skies in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Gary Wallis

Logo Icon
Looking toward the Cormorants bird sculpture and The Midland Hotel

Lancashire Life

Why you should move to Morecambe 

Words Paul Mackenzie Photos Kirsty Thompson

person