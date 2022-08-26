Derbyshire parks and green spaces win Green Flag Award status

Scott and Paul from the Clean & Green Team flanked by council leader councillor Garry Purdy and community development officer Emma Mortimer at Hall Leys Park - Credit: Derbyshire Dales District Council

Bakewell's Bath Gardens and Matlock's Hall Leys Park are among 2,208 UK winners of an award that is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces, with Hall Leys a winner for a 15th consecutive year.

The Green Flag Award scheme is similar to the Blue Flag Awards for beaches. They recognise and reward well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader, councillor Garry Purdy, said: 'That these two parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Clean & Green teams that make these such great green spaces that everyone can enjoy. We remain committed to adding to the list next year our Ashbourne Recreation Ground, where significant improvements continue to take place.'

The Green scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and the world. Bath Gardens and Hall Leys are two of 32 Derbyshire parks granted the status.

In the Chesterfield area, Pools Brook Country Park and the Chesterfield Crematorium were awarded the Green Flag status, as were Memorial Park, Whaley Bridge and Combs Reservoir near Buxton

For the full list, visit greenflagaward.org/award-winners.