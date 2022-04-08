The best farms for the family to visit in Derbyshire

Feeding the lemurs at Peak Wildlife Park - Credit: Vox Multimedia Ltd

Molly Scott identifies some of the best farm parks to visit in and around Derbyshire this Easter

With lambs frolicking and chicks hatching, spring is the perfect time to visit one of Derbyshire’s visitor farms.

Farmyard fun in the fresh air, what could be a more wholesome, family friendly day out?

In addition to seeing (and in many cases, petting or feeding) animals, most of these farms have wonderful play facilities.

Almost all also have a charming tea room, the menus of which are usually bursting with locally produced and homemade goodies.

Whether it’s artisan ice cream or home baked cakes, a visit to the café is a further way to support local farmers.

All considered, a splendid Easter holiday activity.

Bluebells Dairy Farm

The Brown Family have been dairy farming since 1953 and making luxury artisan ice cream since 2008.

In recent years, Bluebells has developed into a popular visitor attraction for families with young children.

Visitors can enjoy meeting a good range of farm animals before letting loose in the revamped ‘cow to cone’ play area.

Expect to meet, have the opportunity to feed and learn about a wide range of farm animals. This includes pot-bellied pigs, Shetland ponies, sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, guinea pigs and Arthur the Giant Rabbit!

There’s also an indoor sandpit and role play area and a good tea room on site. Don’t miss the ice cream sundaes and milkshakes.

Details: Derby, DE21 7AR. Farm park visits must be pre-booked. Adults £8.50, children £9 (both discounted by £1 on weekdays).

Matlock Farm Park

Enjoy a pony ride at Matlock Farm Park - Credit: Rebecca Fearn

Wander round at leisure looking at the various different animals. There are lots of opportunities to pet (at set times) and often lots of cute little baby animals! Animal feed is available to buy.

There are small animal handling sessions, as well as walk through wallaby encounters and meerkat talk sessions. Pony rides are available, at an extra charge, at weekends and school holidays.

Matlock Farm Park boasts various outdoor play areas, including a Jumping Pillow (the UK's largest - available in dry weather only).

There’s also an indoor play area with its own coffee shop, as well as a separate café and various takeaway catering options and picnic areas.

Details: Matlock DE4 5LH. Adults £10.95, 4-14 years £9.95, 2-3 years £7.95, concession £9.95, under 2s free (£1 discount for term time weekdays). Family tickets from £40. Parent and toddler special offers in term time. Pushchair friendly. No dogs except guide dogs.

The UK's largest jumping pillow - Credit: Rebecca Fearn

Farmyard and Playground at Chatsworth House

Explore the working farmyard at Chatsworth House, meet farmyard friends and enjoy the woodland playground.

As one would expect, the farm is maintained to an incredibly high standard and the visitor facilities are superb.

Allow yourself the time to take a fascinating stroll through the farmyard. There are daily small animal handling sessions, milking demonstrations (from mid-April) and seasonal crafts.

You can expect to see a range of farmyard animals including lambs, piglets and goat kids.

Details: Near Bakewell, DE45 1PP. All tickets £7 each or family ticket for £26 which includes parking. Book in advance. Farmyard is wheelchair/pushchair accessible (harder to access the play area which is steeper and barked). Accessible toilet with a baby change facility.

More toilets and full catering facilities in the stable block area. No dogs in the farmyard or adventure playground.

Guinea pig petting at Chatsworth - Credit: Simon Broadhead

Peak Wildlife Park

Just outside Derbyshire, in the Staffordshire Moorlands, you will find one of the top-rated animal attractions in the region in Peak Wildlife Park.

See a wide range of animals including more exotic species such as penguins, lemurs and zebras. Peak Wildlife Park specialises in walkthrough experiences where you can walk into the animal habitats.

Their large outdoor play area boasts many delights, including a huge bouncy castle, sand pit, jungle gym and space hoppers, as well as an indoor soft play area.

Café offering a wide range of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and stone-baked pizzas. Family picnic area.

Details: Near Leek, for Sat Nav use postcode ST13 7QR. Adult £13.95, child and senior citizens £11.95 (under 2 free). Fully accessible.

Feeding the lemurs at Peak Wildlife Park - Credit: Vox Multimedia Ltd

SMALLER FARMS

There is less to see and do at the following farms so they possibly wouldn’t constitute a full day out.

However, they are a lovely way to while away an hour or two, which for young children can be a perfect trip out.

Matlock Meadows, Matlock

Free to visit working farm with free parking for customers of the café, ice cream parlour and gift shop (which also sells bags of food to feed the animals).

There’s also a popular outside play area and some animals to see in this beautiful spot above Matlock.

This family-run dairy farm also make the most delicious ice cream, with many different varieties to tempt you.

As food is available on site, no picnics are allowed.

Open Friday to Sunday – and check social media for their school holiday opening hours.

Lanes Garden Centre and Open Farm, near Breaston

A small, free to visit farm in South East Derbyshire, where a large bucket of animal feed will set you back just £2.

Lanes Garden Centre and Open Farm is perfect for toddlers with plenty to interest adults too.

Parking and café available on site.

Adam’s Happy Hens, Chesterfield

A small but lovely set up. The farm shop sells its own produce as well as locally sourced, quality food.

There is a small seating area to enjoy the hot drinks, cakes and locally made ice cream that are readily available.

There are animals for the kids to enjoy and some parking, but can be tight turning round. Free entrance.

Church Farm Tea Rooms and Children’s Farm, Anslow, near Burton on Trent

Combining a love for animals and food, Church Farm is a family-run business consisting of a small farm and popular tearoom.

The café gets good reviews for its tasty, homemade treats. Much of the meat served is homebred, and the eggs are also from the owner’s farm over the road.

Farm visits need pre-booking and costs £3 per person, with senior citizens £2.50 and Under 2s free. No picnics allowed. Booking highly recommended for the tearoom.