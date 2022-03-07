5 of the best gift shops in Derbyshire

Molly Scott identifies wonderful places across Derbyshire to partake in some retail therapy – and indulge in scrumptious tasty treats

Whether you’re looking for a memorable present for friends and family or just to treat yourself, Derbyshire boasts a wonderful selection of gorgeous gift shops.

Here’s my selection of the most fabulous gift shops across Derbyshire. All of these selections, in my opinion, make shopping a delightful experience.

Many boast a lovely café or tearoom to really savour the process of seasonal shopping or gift buying.

However, for those who would rather shop from the comfort of their own home but still wish to access beautiful, quirky and unique gifts and items, my ‘top five’ also all have an easy to use website ensuring that, whatever the circumstances, we can all continue to shop small and local.

There are gift options galore at Chatsworth - Credit: Chatsworth House Trust

Chatsworth Estate shops

Near Bakewell, DE45 1PP

Farm shop – Pilsley, DE45 1UF

As one might expect from the iconic Chatsworth estate, there are a fine range of gifts available. What could be nicer than a drive (or indeed walk or cycle) through stunning Peak District scenery to arrive at one of the finest country houses in England to do one’s shopping?

An added bonus is that shopping at Chatsworth helps the long-term preservation of the house and gardens, which are enjoyed by thousands far and wide throughout the year.

The Stables shop on the main site does not require an entry ticket (just pay for car parking), nor does the Estate farm shop at nearby Pilsley, which boasts free parking.

The website is easy to navigate and clearly laid out. Particularly, why not check out the hampers and the food, drink and jewellery gifts from local makers such as Brock & Morten, Cuckoostone and C W Sellors.

https://shop.chatsworth.org

Jade Devall, owner of Design 44 - Credit: Design 44

Design 44

Derbion Shopping Centre, Derby, DE1 2PG

Design 44 started life on Saddler Gate back in 2013. The lifestyle and Scandinavian-style brand has been so successful they have expanded into three locations across the Midlands.

Their flagship Derby store is now located in the Derbion shopping centre (previously Westfield and, more recently, Intu Derby).

There’s a wide range of handmade gifts and desirable eco products from over 50 independent designers and makers, as well as over 30 unique design brands to choose from.

Look out for local brands Darwin & Gray, Duck & Peach and Ivy Oak Design.

The website is clearly laid out in categories. I particularly like the gift boxes, curated collections of products for particular occasions or recipients.

For instance, the Wiseman Toolkit features a range of masculine grooming treats and some premium Coco chocolate.

www.design44.co.uk

The Bottle Kiln, West Hallam - Credit: Gary Wallis

The Bottle Kiln

High Lane West, West Hallam, DE7 6HP

The Bottle Kiln comprises of four distinct shopping areas and a popular café in a historical building.

The beautifully curated product range features everything from stylish jewellery and clothing to unique homeware.

If you’re visiting in person don’t miss their café. Everything is made freshly in house, mostly from locally sourced ingredients.

Their scones are some of the best in Derbyshire and there’s always an interesting selection of quiches served with a delectable selection of salads. There’s extensive seating, some up a few steps.

In the warmer months, their tranquil garden is the most wonderful place to catch up with friends over a coffee or light meal. There’s also a beautifully landscaped car park.

https://bottlekiln.co.uk/

Handmade Design, Ashbourne - Credit: Bee Bee Creative

Handmade Design

16 Victoria Square, Ashbourne, DE6 1GG

The picturesque market town of Ashbourne, with its quaint, cobbled streets, is blessed with many interesting shops.

One I particularly recommend is Handmade Design. Laura, Handmade Design’s owner, carefully selects high quality products that have been lovingly designed and handcrafted in the UK.

The shop proudly stocks over 50 UK designers, makers and crafters, giving these small, creative businesses a retail platform.

The shop features murals from local artists and beautiful seasonal displays. Local brands stocked include aromatherapy from the The Little Peace Company, handmade soaps from Elsie Moss Botanical, handmade chocolate gifts from Brown Bear Ripley and artwork by Millie Moth.

This is one of the few shops on my list without a café – but there are numerous options for eating and drinking throughout Ashbourne.

Handmade Design has an easy to navigate website to make shopping online easy. Shop by category, including Derbyshire themed gifts.

www.handmadedesignashbourne.co.uk

Ockbrook, where you can find the Apple Tree Gift Shop and Tea House - Credit: Gary Wallis

The Apple Tree Gift Shop and Tea House

6 Flood Street, Ockbrook, DE72 3RFUK

The Apple Tree Gift Shop is a treasure trove of beautifully curated gifts, lifestyle products and homeware. They also sell their own popular loose leaf teas.

If you’re visiting this lovely shop in person I thoroughly recommend booking a table in their bijou Tea House.

You’re unlikely to bag a table inside without a booking, but you can almost always guarantee a spot outside in their rustic courtyard (which is walk-ins only).

Some of the outside seating is in heated barns but wrapping up warm is thoroughly recommended. Dogs are welcome in the outside/barn area – and you can even treat your furry friend to a ‘pupccino’.

The food is delicious and there’s an impressive cake counter. It’s also worth noting that you can park in the pub car park over the road (so long as you one day return to support the pub).

Shopping online is a little tricky if accessing it on your phone. However, if you have use of a laptop, computer or ipad, there’s a gorgeous selection of gifts to shop online.

www.theappletreegiftshop.co.uk

Other highly recommended gift shops

Libby’s of Chesterfield

479 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 3AD

Lifestyle store featuring a stylish selection of homeware and gifts. Don’t miss the lovely café.

https://libbysofchesterfield.co.uk

Shop Indie

17 Steeplegate, Chesterfield, S40 1SA

A youthful selection of the UK’s most talented independent makers and designers.

www.shopindie.co.uk

Bow Boutique

8 Causeway Lane, Matlock, DE4 3AR

Beautifully curated selection of gifts and homeware.

www.bowboutiqueinteriors.com