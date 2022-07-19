Check out these amazing cocoon glamping pods in Devon

Get back to nature at one of these summer staycation pods.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa, a stunning 80-acre Devon holiday destination, has officially launched their luxury cocoons accommodation which are now available to book. The unique and modern glamping pods are exclusive to Clawford Lakes in the UK, offering an off-grid experience that guarantees privacy and tranquillity without being cut off from home comforts.

The luxury cocoons rise to four metres tall with a giant floor-to-ceiling window that welcomes the natural world right into the living space. The translucent cocoon fabric stretches across a striking, beautifully curved steel structure providing natural light during the day and a magical, warm glow at night.

Sleep in complete comfort surrounded by nature - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography

As an exclusive-to-the-UK design, the only other locations currently featuring these luxury cocoons are in Big Sur, California and Auckland, New Zealand, provided by manufacturer Autonomous Tents. Completely open plan, this ultimate glamping experience features luxurious finishes such as a roll top bath and private decking with a fire pit and swing arm barbecue rack for guests to make the most of the alfresco lifestyle.

The ultimate high-end getaway for those seeking tranquillity, the luxury cocoons are perfect for couples but are spacious enough to easily sleep up to five guests for families and groups of friends keen to sample a holiday with a difference.

Th main interior of the glamping pods - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography

Rest, Relax, Recharge

In a secluded yet accessible Devon location, Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa honours the remote countryside by creating a natural and peaceful holiday setting with these special and unique luxury cocoons. The car-free zone guarantees that guests will enjoy a tranquil sanctuary with striking, uninterrupted views.

Every cocoon features a deck with lakeside seating, allowing visitors to take in the stunning setting, with the site located within the North Devon Biosphere, one of six reserves in the UK created by UNESCO that finds creative ways for people and nature to thrive side-by-side.

Enjoy views of the lake from each pod - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography

One-Of-A-Kind Luxury Facilities

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa offers a quality range of luxury leisure options that are currently unavailable in this part of Devon. As well as providing spectacular high-quality accommodation and world-class fishing, Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa also features a Honka-built swimming pool and spa facility. The Scandinavian design perfectly marries with the remote countryside and is made with the highest-spec raw materials to create a calm and sophisticated leisure centre, complete with sauna, treatment rooms and infinity pool right on the lake side.

Guests are able to take advantage of Clawford Lakes’ excellent waterside location, with paddle boarding, kayaking, cycling, leisure walks and bush craft activities all available.

Relax in luxury in a cocoon pod - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography

The site also includes a quality restaurant and bar, providing a broad menu created using the very best local produce. The restaurant has a retractable roof and glass walls, providing a flexible indoor/outdoor dining area allowing for sweeping views of the estate all-year round.

World-class fishing is available all-year round with lakes on site well-stocked with a variety of fish including tench, rudd and carp. There is also an onsite tackle shop open every day for all the essentials, staffed by local experts who can advise on how to get the fish biting.

Book Now

The Luxury Cocoons are part of a range of unique and alternative accommodation at Clawford Lakes and can be booked at clawfordlakes.co.uk. At time of writing prices start from £925 for a three-night stay in July 2022. Well-behaved dogs are also welcomed to stay.

World-class fishing is available all-year round with lakes on site well-stocked - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography





