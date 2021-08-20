The 9 most beautiful National Trust gardens in Devon

Published: 10:48 AM August 20, 2021

We give you all the information you need to plan a great day trip to one of these beautiful gardens, all of which are free for National Trust members.

When the weather's fine, there's nothing better than a walk in the British countryside. The National Trust pride themselves on maintaining some of the most beautiful properties and gardens in the country, all of which the public can access the whole year round. If you are a National Trust Member, you can visit as many as you like for free, otherwise there is usually a small fee for entry. But don't let that put you off, each of these nine locations is well worth the money and are guaranteed to amaze with their beautiful flora, fauna, and views.

Some properties may not be fully operational at this time and may require you to book ahead. Please follow social distancing rules where appropriate.

Buckland Abbey near Yelverton - Credit: Heather Cowper, Flickr

Buckland Abbey

Our first spot makes for a truly fascinating visit being part stately home, part museum, all surrounded by beautiful gardens and woodland. Built by the Cistercians more than 700 years ago, the building was heavily renovated by Tudor seafarers Grenville and Drake. The grounds, therefore, have had many roles and are now a joy to explore with orchards and meadows, as well as formal gardens and a secret wild garden that comes alive with colour every year.

The estate and house are completely reopen apart from the children's play area at this time. Dogs can be walked here but not in the gardens. Parking and toilet facilities can be easily accessed on site.

Castle Drogo overlooking the Teign Gorge - Credit: David Nicholls, Flickr

Castle Drogo

Inspired by the rugged Dartmoor landscape and the sharp spikes of the Tors, Castle Drogo is an atmospheric and dramatic sight any time of the year. The castle has undergone some huge renovations recently and is back to looking like its impressive self. Sir Edwin Lutyens also designed the gardens which are filled with colour and life 365 days a year. There are also miles of pathways to explore in the Teign Gorge in the surrounding grounds.

This National Trust property has fully reopened. Do note, they only have limited parking available and if they are full, you will not be able to park anywhere else and will have to come back another day. There are toilets and a café for use throughout your visit.

Coleton Fishacre near Kingswear - Credit: Ian Turk, Flickr

Coleton Fishacre

Return to the roaring 1920s at our next property that was originally the country home of the D'Oyly Carte family. With Art Deco elegance, the gardens have been sculpted to offer breath-taking views out to sea as well as offering homes to plants from the Mediterranean, South Africa, and New Zealand.

You no longer have to book to visit Coleton Fishacre and the garden, house, shop, café, and toilets are open again. Parking is £1 for three hours for non-members or free if you show your membership card or car sticker. Dogs are welcome in all locations apart from the house itself.

Greenway near Brixham - Credit: Alison Day

Greenway

Built in the late 18th century, this next property was famously the place where Agatha Christie and her family spent Christmas and summer holidays. There are plenty of quirks to the house and grounds, perhaps most notable are the Boathouse which was the scene of the crime in 'Dead Man’s Folly', and the battery complete with real cannons. The garden is one of only seven in the UK to be recognised as a ‘Garden of Excellence’ by the International Camellia Society. Long, sculpted gardens flow down to the River Dart and look stunning whatever the weather.

Perhaps one of the most unusual things about greenway is the travel to it. If you wish to arrive by car, you will need to book ahead of time due to limited availability. The best way is to take the ferry from Dartmouth which leaves every hour and offers picturesque views of the River Dart. Alternatively, if you're feeling adventurous, you can organise to arrive by kayak or canoe. Details for this can be found on the National Trust website.

Overbeck's Garden looking towards Salcombe - Credit: littlemisspurps, Flickr

Overbeck's Garden

This hidden gem is truly magical with unbelievable views and rare plants, where you can spend hours weaving your way through some amazing trails along the Salcombe coast. This was the home of scientist and inventor Otto Overbeck who continued the legacy of the property by filling it with tropical plants, creating a paradise like no other.

Unfortunately, as of August 2021, the house, tea-room, and shop remain closed although there are still toilets plus take-away hot drinks and tasty lunchtime snacks when the gardens are open. You will also need to book in advance to keep numbers low.

The view from Knightshayes near Bolham - Credit: Alison Day

Knightshayes

With over 1200 plant species unique to the property and an ever changing exhibition, it’s always worth a visit to Knighthayes. There's also the walled kitchen garden, brimming with seasonal produce you can taste at the Stables Café and we recommend you take your time exploring acre upon acre of woodland and fields.

Knightshayes have also stopped requiring you to book ahead of time and the ground floor of the house, gardens, parkland, shop, café, and toilets are all open again. Dogs can be walked in the woodland and parkland. Children and families can also enjoy the excellent play area in the Douglas Fir walk.

Killerton in Broadclyst, Exeter - Credit: e-image, Flickr

Killerton

This beautiful Georgian home is set in more than 6000 acres of parkland and gardens so there's plenty of room and fun for everyone. Explore the formal lawns surrounded by colourful flowers the whole year round. If that wasn't enough, you can also wind your way up an extinct volcano, discover an Iron Age fort, and be blown away with the views over Dartmoor.

The gardens, parkland, house and fashion collection, chapel, and second-hand bookshop are all open again now. You can also enjoy food and drinks at the Stables coffee shop and Killerton Kitchen café. Dogs are welcome in the wider parkland although watch out for livestock at different times of the year.

Saltram near Plymouth - Credit: 90369723@N00, Flickr

Saltram

On the outskirts of Plymouth is a green paradise of rolling parkland loved by families, couples, and walkers alike. Saltram House is truly magnificent and has kept many of its original fixtures from the 1700s. The garden is breath taking with huge trees, impressive shrubbery, a working 18th-century orangery, follies, and plenty of unusual plants.

You no longer need to book to visit Saltram although do be aware that they are closed every Tuesday and Wednesday currently. After a pleasant explore, why not chill in the cafe, shop, or tea-room. Dogs are welcome in the parkland but be on the lookout for signs where they'll need to be on a lead.

Inside the conservatory at Arlington Court near Barnstaple - Credit: James Stringer

Arlington Court

Last but not least, we have the grand estate which was owned by the Chichester family for over five hundred years. Not only is there the house and vast gardens and parkland to explore, but an excellent Carriage Museum run by the National Trust. They currently have the Speaker’s State Coach, a glorious, gilded carriage with over 300 years of history, on loan from the Houses of Parliament.

In the gardens, look out for the recently restored Victorian Conservatory which is populated with tropical plants. There is also more than 200 miles of paths to explore which take you around the man-made lake, bridges, and other hidden gems of the estate.

You do not need to book before visiting Arlington Court and all the facilities are open again. Dogs are welcome in the Carriage Museum, garden, and the wider estate too. There are also two great children's play areas, the Wilderness and the Monkey Puzzle, so the kids can expend some energy.

Fancy something different? You can actually stay on the grounds of Arlington Court at Mortuary Cottage or Woolley Lodge, all the details can be found on the National Trust website.