Win a short break in London at The Dilly on Piccadilly

Cheshire Life

Published: 8:30 AM April 9, 2021   
The Dilly on Piccadilly

The Dilly on Piccadilly - Credit: thedillylondon.com

The Dilly on Piccadilly is in the heart of the action. We bring you the best of London’s essence with our historical heritage and upbeat style.

Whether it’s your first time to London or you are a regular, stay connected with the city at The Dilly. Retreat to one of our spacious bedrooms or recharge at our impressive Health Club. Terrace at The Dilly restaurant is home to the only outdoor terrace overlooking Piccadilly, so you can dine whilst connecting with the charm of London. We will give you an authentic London experience the moment you enter the door.

thedillylondon.com

