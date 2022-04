An adorable dog eager to explore RHS Wisley during the Walkies at Wisley events - Credit: RHS / Helen Yates

Walkies at Wisley is back for Spring and Summer 2022

Usually, RHS Wisley is closed to dog walkers except for Assistance dogs, who are welcome in all areas of the garden and buildings, but on certain dates, the garden opens up for all dogs to explore.

This year's Dog-Friendly Walkies at Wisley will be taking place from the end of April to the middle of September, allowing you and your pup to explore the best of the summer blooms.

Dogs being walked on the grass in the garden at RHS Wisley, on their dog walking days. - Credit: RHS / Helen Yates

Intrepid hounds will be delighted by all the sights, sounds and smells of the many garden zones, but be sure to keep them on their leads and follow all the rules laid out by RHS Wisley, such as no more than two dogs per person and no dogs allowed in the children’s play areas.

You will also be able to treat your pooch to some tasty treats such as a Scoop’s doggie ice cream, mini beef burger or duck and venison sausage. And well-behaved dogs are also welcome to accompany owners to an alfresco dinner at the Terrace Restaurant on Walkies at Wisley days.

Dogs being walked on a path in the garden at RHS Wisley, on their dog walking day. - Credit: RHS / Helen Yates

When to visit to take part in Walkies at Wisley:

April: Thursday 21st April 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm

May: Friday 6th May 2022 between 6 pm and 8 pm, Saturday 21st May 2022 from 6 pm to 8.30 pm and Friday 27th May 2022 between 6 pm and 8.30 pm

June: Sunday 12th June 2022 from 6 pm to 8.30 pm and Tuesday 21 June 2022 between 6 pm and 8.30 pm

July: Friday 1st July 2022 from 6 pm to 8.30 pm, Monday 11th July 2022 between 6 pm to 8.30 pm and Wednesday 27th July 2022 from 6 pm to 8.30 pm

August: Monday 8th August 2022 between 6 pm to 8.30 pm and Friday 26th August 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm

September: Tuesday 13th September 2022 between 5 pm to 7.30 pm





