Autumn things to see in Dorset's countryside

Tom Munro of Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty invites us to explore a nationally-important landscape covering half the county during the autumn months

Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness: As nature calls ‘All Change’ the spectacle of autumn begins to ripple across the county. And you don’t need to travel far to enjoy its changing colours. Take a closer look at the street where you live or your local park, as the trees and hedgerows take on the hues of autumn.

The green colour of leaves is from chlorophyll which helps plants turn the energy of the sun into sugars. In autumn, levels of chlorophyll drop with the lower temperatures and as the green colour retreats, the yellows and oranges of the leaves are revealed. If the autumn is very dry, some trees produce anthocyanin which produces a red leaf colour. Beech, field maple, hawthorn and silver birch trees are renowned for their kaleidoscope of flaming leaf colours. Look for berries too – rowan and guelder rose are bright red, while spindle has spectacular pink and orange berries.

European spindle with its colourful berries - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s all change for Dorset’s bird population too. Many species, such as swallows and osprey, leave our shores for warmer climes, but we also welcome birds that come to Dorset for its milder winter temperatures. Look out for fieldfare and redwing flying here from Scandinavia, enthusiastically gorging on autumn berries when they arrive. Tagging along with these thrush sized birds for safety are tiny goldcrests and firecrests which settle in Dorset for the winter. Weighing in at around 6 grams, these are the UK’s smallest birds. Birds of Poole Harbour’s website lists daily sightings and has live webcam feeds too (birdsofpooleharbour.co.uk).

Autumn scene at Littlebredy - Credit: (c) Noel Wittin

Working the landscape: With the harvest safely gathered in and the flaming hues of autumn colouring woodland and hedgerow, Dorset’s various landscapes feel quite peaceful at this time of year. However out in the fields there is much to be done over the autumn and winter months to maintain it. This is the time for managing field boundaries, while trees and shrubs are dormant.

Marshwood Vale in autumn - Credit: Heather Giles

Hedgerows not only add character to the landscape they are also of huge benefit to wildlife. As well as providing a well-stocked larder of berries at this time of year, hedgerows are also nature’s highways, a safe ‘corridor’ for wildlife to move across the landscape.

Hedgelaying in Dorset - Credit: Dorset AONB

Hedge-laying is a traditional skill still very much alive in Dorset. Although more time consuming than flailing with a tractor, laying a hedge renews its vigour, encouraging trees to regenerate and providing new bushy growth, ideal for wildlife.

Pilsdon Pen is a great place to appreciate the hedgerow landscape of west Dorset. This Iron Age hillfort towers above the Marshwood Vale and offers views over miles of historic hedges. Nearby Lewesdon Hill, cloaked in woodland, is great for autumn walks. Look out for the ancient beech hedgerow as you walk up to the top of the hill. dorsetaonb.org.uk/explore

Crowdfunding Orchards: The apple orchard encapsulates our cultural landscape. Small 'traditional' orchards are important to both local ecology and heritage, yet since the 1900s they have declined 80% in England and Wales. Common Ground and Little Toller have launched a crowdfunding campaign that celebrates the virtues of small orchards and the lost or forgotten apple varieties that grow in them. The hope is to inspire others to rediscover, celebrate and conserve the trees and orchards that make their locality special. dorsetaonb.org.uk

Help Crowdfund a Dorset orchard - Credit: Mark Simons

When is Autumn?

When blackberries

are bursting, ivy flowers,

evenings draw in,

leaves flame-a-fire.

All’s damp and earthy,

spun by spiders’ webs,

stubbled fields laid bare,

and fog descends.

Blackberries a fruit of late summer and early autumn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How can you tell when it’s autumn for you? This poem by Sarah Acton is just one of the many beautifully illustrated poems and stories you will find in our Stepping into Nature Autumn book. This is a collection of autumnal themes, which will help you connect with nature and prompt memory, conversation and reflection without the need to step outside. So, it’s perfect for those that find it difficult to get outdoors but want to enjoy the wellbeing benefits of connecting to nature. Request your FREE copy at dorsetaonb.org.uk/project/stepping-into-nature .

A book of autumn tales and inspiration - Credit: Dorset AONB

Planting for the future: The Dorset AONB team are developing a Community Tree Scheme to support parish and town councils across the Dorset Council area. The scheme will support communities in the planning stages of their planting schemes - getting the right type of trees in the right places is vital. It will also provide training in how best to manage their trees in the longer term. We are launching the scheme during National Tree Week at the end of November. dorsetaonb.org.uk





