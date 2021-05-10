Published: 12:42 PM May 10, 2021

Striding across a tranquil chalk valley just north of Dorchester, this magnificent hill-sized Giant on the edge of Cerne Abbas is the largest and best-known chalk figure in the UK. It's also Dorset's giant mystery. Debate rages about who the Cerne Giant is. Managed by the National Trust , who gives its chalk outline on Trendle Hill a spruce up every decade or so, there is much speculation about this priapic figure’s origins.

Some suggest that this 180ft tall club-wielding figure was carved to mock Oliver Cromwell; others suggest Romano-British origins. Historical documentation reveals that he existed in 1694, but scientific tests on excavated snails from his outline may soon ascertain the Giant’s exact age, so far indications suggest its medieval.

Early morning view of the Cerne Giant striding across Trendle Hill - Credit: Edward Griffiths

This fine figure of a man is best admired from the viewing car park. However, walking on 'Giant Hill' offers outstanding vistas of the valley; follow the footpath up from the free car park, wear stout footwear as it’s a steep climb!

The National Trust sign by the Cerne Giant - Credit: Edward Griffiths

Abbey House, occupies the site of the Abbey's gatehouse and incorporates parts of it - Credit: Edward Griffiths

Once you’ve had your fill of the Cerne Giant, follow the flat riverside path into the pretty village of Cerne Abbas which grew around a great Benedictine Abbey. Founded in AD 987 it thrived until the Dissolution in the 16th century. The remains of the Abbey are all that is left, but look for the Tudor houses which once housed the Abbey’s lay workers.

The late 15th-century Guest House of the Abbey at Cerne Abbas - Credit: Edward Griffiths

St Mary’s Church, built by the abbey for the parish in the late 13th century, retains many original features including a face carved by the porch door which was once a chimney; when the fire was lit smoke poured out of its nose and mouth. See if you can spot the pirate’s grave amongst the headstones.

Cerne Abbas is home to its own micro-brewery brewery, Cerne Abbas Brewery which proudly displays the Giant on its label. Their Cerne Abbas Ale famously debuted at the Strangers Bar in the Houses of Parliament, Try a bottle of their Watercress Warrior.

Visit Dorset AONB to download their Drawing Inspiration Walk, to follow in the footsteps of past artists and see how they have depicted the Cerne Giant over the centuries. Pick up the Cerne Valley Way for a longer circular walks taking in the hamlets of Minterne Magna, Cerne Abbas, Nether Cerne, Godmanstone, Forston and Charminster.

Abbot's Hall Porch, one of the few remaining parts of the abbey - Credit: Edward Griffiths

You can also listen to Dorset storyteller Martin Maudsley in this special podcast about his love for Giant Hill and Cerne Abbas.

The Cerne Giant remains an arresting Dorset figure, and one that was immortalised in motorbike leathers by Turner Prize winning artist Grayson Perry.

