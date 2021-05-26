Dovedale named as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the UK

Published: 8:08 PM May 26, 2021

Dovedale has been named as one of the the seven natural wonders of the UK by the Royal Geographical Society.

The experts looked for beauty, uniqueness, and geological significance in in making their selection, with the iconic area in the Peak District making the list alongside: Wastwater in the Lake District, Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, The Needles near the Isle of Wight, the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Loch Coruisk and The Black Cuillin Mountains in the Isle of Skye and the Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall near Powys.

The beautiful limestone dale is one of the most popular natural features in the Peak District National Park and attracts over a million visitors a year.

Owned by the National Trust, the ravine runs for three miles from Milldale in the north to Thorpe Cloud in the south. The dale will also be forever associated with Izaak Walton and his friend Charles Cotton in the classic book 'The Compleat Angler', first published in 1653.

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of human habitation on Dovedale's caves dating back to 13,000 BC and Neolithic farmers utilised the caves as tombs some 4,500 years ago.

