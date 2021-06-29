Win a 2-night hotel stay in Central London with the Doyle Collection

Win

Published: 10:39 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM June 29, 2021

Discover The Kensington in the heart of the elegant museum district and savour their famous London landmarks afternoon tea. Alternatively enjoy the ultimate shopping weekend when you stay at The Marylebone in the quintessential London village, only moments from Oxford and Bond Street. Or pick The Bloomsbury, home to Dalloway Terrace, The Coral room and nearby Covent Garden, Soho and Theatreland.

www.doylecollection.com

The Bloomsbury - Credit: Rebecca Hope/The Doyle Collection