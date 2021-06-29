Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win a 2-night hotel stay in Central London with the Doyle Collection

Published: 10:39 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM June 29, 2021
The Marylebone

The Marylebone - Credit: The Doyle Collection

Discover The Kensington in the heart of the elegant museum district and savour their famous London landmarks afternoon tea. Alternatively enjoy the ultimate shopping weekend when you stay at The Marylebone in the quintessential London village, only moments from Oxford and Bond Street. Or pick The Bloomsbury, home to Dalloway Terrace, The Coral room and nearby Covent Garden, Soho and Theatreland.

www.doylecollection.com

The Bloomsbury

The Bloomsbury - Credit: Rebecca Hope/The Doyle Collection

The Kensington

The Kensington - Credit: The Doyle Collection

