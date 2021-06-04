Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea

Win

Published: 8:24 AM June 4, 2021

The Draycott Hotel is one of the finest hotels in Chelsea, London. This red-brick Edwardian, townhouse hotel has been lovingly restored and provides an opulent home away from home for guests. Conveniently located for those who wish to undertake an excursion around London and its boroughs. Just around the corner from the hotel you will discover Chelsea’s fashionable Sloane Square and the beautiful borough of Kensington.

With staff on hand ready to provide exceptional service befitting such luxurious 5-star accommodation, the Draycott Hotel will become your very own indulgent and decadent retreat during your visit to the city.