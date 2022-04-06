Why you should experience springtime at Dunham 

Our gardens writer and photographer pays a visit to the gardens where thousands of spring bulbs are about to put on a luminous show

If I had to choose my absolute favourite garden to visit, and fortunately I don’t because the list is quite long, it could well be the National Trust gardens at Dunham Massey near Altrincham. They are a delight at any time of year, but having the largest winter garden of its kind in England is a real bonus for the garden lovers of Cheshire.

Silver birches with Iris reticulata 'Katharine Hodgkin in the foreground - Credit: Alison Moore

There was a time not so long ago when the phrase ‘Winter Garden’ conjured up thoughts of a large conservatory full of tropical and subtropical plants, or perhaps an entertainment complex in Blackpool. But from tentative beginnings back in the second half of the 20th century, the idea of creating a garden that would look beautiful even in the dark days of winter was born.

Fast forward to 2007, and with advice from renowned plantsman Roy Lancaster, the seven-acre site at Dunham Massey was developed, with meandering pathways through trees and shrubs chosen specifically for their year-round interest.

The beautifully fragrant Daphne bholua ‘Jacqueline Postill’, which flowers from January onward - Credit: Alison Moore

To ensure a secluded woodland feel to the garden, a number of the mature trees were retained and smaller specimens added to the planting, such as Acer griseum with its beautiful peeling bark, and Prunus serrula, which has bark-like polished mahogany. The shrubs – more than 1,600 of them – were also planted with particular emphasis on attractive foliage, colourful stems and winter flowers.

I could write at length about the trees and shrubs at Dunham, but in March it is the spring flowers that I come to see. While snowdrops are the first of the bulbs to arrive in January and February, it is now the turn of the crocus, iris, and narcissi, to fill the garden with colour.

The narcissi are spectacular at Dunham with more than 70 varieties planted in the garden, from the early ones such as Rijnvelds ‘Early Sensation’ right through to the beautifully scented later flowering Narcissus ‘Actaea’.

A carpet of the diminutive Narcissi ‘Tête-à-tête’ greets visitors at the entrance to the garden. And as you wander around the pathways, more spring delights await in the form of hellebores, delicate little wood anemones, and masses of blue iris, including Iris reticulata ‘Katharine Hodgkin.'

Tulips will be blooming at Dunham Massey soon - Credit: Alison Moore

'We planted over 25,000 bulbs in the autumn of 2021, although many of these went into our spring bedding display so will be lifted and given away for donations after flowering,' says head gardener Emily Chandler. 'Pre-pandemic I think we managed over 40,000 one year – aided by our brilliant volunteers.'

Erythronium ‘White Beauty’ - Credit: Alison Moore

One of Emily’s favourite spring bulbs are the Erythroniums. She explains; 'They do well in our woodland soil and don’t mind it being a bit wet once established. I really like the revolutum hybrids – ‘White Beauty’ is probably the best known but I also like the pinkish Johnsonii Group. I’m hoping to increase our collection of Erythronium in the coming years.'

One of my own personal favourite spring bulbs is the Snakeshead Fritillary (Fritillaria Meleagris), which has established really well at Dunham now.

Fritillaria meleagris - Credit: Alison Moore

And for those of us sad to see the end of the snowdrops for another year, the snowflakes had arrived to take their place. Similar in many ways to a snowdrop, but taller and much later flowering, Leucojum aestivum (Spring Snowflake) thrives in the boggy part of the garden at Dunham.

Leucojum aestivum - Credit: Alison Moore

Easy narcissi to grow at home

Narcissus ‘Jack Snipe’ - a free flowering dwarf daffodil suitable for borders or containers

Narcissus ‘Mite’ - one of Emily’s favourites which has golden yellow flowers in early spring

Narcissus ‘Actaea’ - pure white flowers with a delightful scent

Narcissus ‘Jet Fire’- one of the earliest to flower in my garden with bright orange trumpets

Narcissus Jonquilla ‘Pipit’- fragrant and excellent for cut flowers

Silver birches with narcissi - Credit: Alison Moore

Alison Moore of Renaissance Garden Design is a garden designer based in Sale

with a passion for garden photography, who writes

a regular blog about her garden and other gardens she visits in Cheshire. Visit renaissance-gardendesign.co.uk

Twitter: @renaissancegd

Instagram @a1isonmoore



