Win a tour of Emmerdale Village

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:48 PM October 27, 2022
Updated: 2:49 PM October 27, 2022
Emmerdale has had its fair share of drama over the years; plane crashes, helicopter disasters, armed robberies, shootings, explosions, deadly storms, and YOU can now explore behind the scenes at the spectacular village location in the heart of Yorkshire.On select weekend dates throughout the year, guests can marvel at the picturesque village as they meander down the lane on their official 90-minute guided tour, to the surreal sight of stone cladded shops and homes nestled amongst the rolling hills.Sauntering past the familiar haunts of Café Main Street, The Woolpack, David’s Shop, the Village Church and rows of stone cottages known as home for over 50 years to your favourite Emmerdale characters, guides will share secrets, stories and reveal fascinating facts behind the making of the, multi award winning, ITV soap.


The prize: 4 full-priced adult tickets to a standard, Emmerdale the Village Tour

 The prize is provided by Continuum Attractions (not ITV). Website: https://www.emmerdalevillagetour.co.uk Occasionally Emmerdale the Village Tour do operate special and limited-edition tours. These tickets can only be redeemed against standard tours.Tour dates are only released in blocks and whilst the winner will have 12 months to redeem their prize, they will only be able to book a tour date as and when they are officially on sale and subject to availability. Prize to be redeemed within 12 months.

