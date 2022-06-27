5 Lavender farms to visit in England this summer

Lavender season is finally here, and these 5 farms in England are must-visits this summer. So pack a picnic, grab your camera and frolic in fields of purple.





Mayfield Lavender Farm, Surrey

The famous Mayfield Lavender Farm is a 25-acre sea of heavenly, fragrant and vivid organic lavender. It is the brainchild of founder Brendan Maye who had a vision back in the 90s and after years of hard work, the Mayfield Lavender Farm first opened its doors in 2008 and has grown in popularity every year since.

Where: 1 Carshalton Rd, Banstead SM7 3JA

When: Open daily between Saturday 11th June and Wednesday 31st August 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm

More information: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/travel/visit-mayfield-lavender-farm-surrey





Castle Farm, Kent

Castle Farm is the largest lavender farm in the UK, and the Alexander family have been farming the land since 1892 when James Alexander left Ayrshire in Scotland and brought 17 cows along with him for the train ride.

Five generations later, the family has grown Apples, plums, marrows, potatoes and many more crops but perhaps they are now most well known for their Lavender enterprise, which began in 1998.

Where: Castle Farm, Redmans Ln, Shoreham, Sevenoaks TN14 7UB

When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays and on Bank Holidays from late June

More information: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/travel/visit-castle-farm-lavender-fields





Hill Barn Farm, The Costwolds

Cotswold lavender - Credit: stocker1970 / Shutterstock

Situated on the outskirts of Snowshill Village, Hill Barn Farm has become a rather popular tourist location in recent years and it is certainly easy to see why. The trademark Cotswold farmhouses, rolling slopes and vast countryside vistas will most definitely take your breath away.

Where: Hill Barn Farm Cottage, Snowshill WR12 7JY

When: Open daily between Wednesday 15th June to Sunday 7th August 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm

More information: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/cotswold-lavender-farm





Hartley Park Farm, Hampshire

Since 1999 Hartley Park Farm has cultivated beautiful lavender in their fields nestled in a stunning part of the Hampshire countryside just beside the ancient trees of the Selborne Hanger, making for a particularly pretty spot to spend a summer's day.

Where: Selborne Rd, Alton, Hampshire GU34 3HD

When: Open 7 days a week for the summer season from 10 am to 4 pm

More information: www.thelavenderfields.co.uk





Hitchin Lavender, Hertfordshire

This family-run flower farm has over 30 acres of lavender for you to explore during the summer season, and the fields roll gently over the Wilbury Hills making for a stunning countryside scene especially when the lavender is a vivid violet.

Where: Cadwell farm, Arlesey Rd, Ickleford, Hitchin SG5 3UA

When: Open daily for the summer season from 9 am until 8 pm

More information: www.hitchinlavender.com





