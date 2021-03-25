Karma Salford Hall: a quintessential country house retreat

Promotion

Published: 10:46 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM March 25, 2021

Karma Salford Hall dates back more than 700 years and was once owned by King Henry VIII - Credit: Karma Salford Hall

With bags of old-world charm, first-class food and beautiful rural surrounds, Karma Salford Hall offers the ultimate country house retreat.

Ahead of its re-opening this spring, we catch up with general manager Scott Fisher, to find out some of the reasons why this charismatic hotel in the Vale of Evesham should be on your staycation wish-list.

A piece of history

The hotel has retained its period features, including oak beams and wood panelling - Credit: Karma Salford Hall

The region surrounding Karma Salford Hall is renowned for its cultural heritage, so it’s fitting that this grade I listed hotel has some stories to tell. Originally built in the 14th century as a guest house for the monks of Evesham Abbey, the property was later used as a rural refuge for the infamous King Henry VIII.

Although the venue is currently undergoing extensive renovation, much of its periodic personality has been preserved, from the oak beams and stained-glass windows to the Tudor court and restored coach house.

“It was important for us to retain the history of this magnificent property,” says Scott. “There are some stunning features that have been discovered over the years, including an original 15th century mural and priest hole.”

Culinary delights

Guests can enjoy a variety of English and European dishes in the wood-panelled hall at Sir Phillip Hobbie restaurant - Credit: Karma Salford Hall

In-keeping with the hotel’s character, breakfast, lunch and dinner is served in the wood-panelled Sir Phillip Hobbie restaurant, complete with period paintings and chandeliers.

While Scott says there is a particular emphasis on English and European dishes made with locally-sourced, organic ingredients, it's not all home-grown fare. "We offer a diverse dining experience that celebrates not only local produce but international dishes inspired by Karma’s global resorts."

The hotel will be offering al fresco dining in the manicured gardens and marquee from April 12 in line with government guidelines.

A very English tradition

The hotel's bar is styled like a traditional English pub - Credit: Karma Salford Hall

There’s nothing us Brits enjoy more than a good old fashioned country pub – and Karma Salford Hall have added some sophisticated flair to this much-loved tradition with their cosy bar area. “The bar is decked out like an old English pub with panelled walls, leather sofas and an open fireplace, while outside there’s a glorious beer garden which becomes a sun-trap in the summer,” says Scott.

The bar serves a variety of local ales as well as wines and cocktails, plus traditional pub snacks.

Classic rooms with contemporary comforts

Rooms are traditionally styled with contemporary comforts - Credit: Karma Salford Hall

The classically styled rooms at Karma Salford Hall are in the process of modernisation, though Scott assures the period features will remain. “We're bringing a more luxurious feel to the rooms with all the modern amenities you would expect from a premium hotel while retaining the traditional charm."

Guests can currently choose from three room types, all en-suite, some with four poster beds and views of the countryside.

First-class facilities and service

For a listed building, Karma Salford Hall fares well in the facility department, with a modern spa (which is currently being expanded), library and games room. Pets are welcome too, with dog bowls, blankets and canine treats available.

For those who want to enjoy off-site activities, the concierge team can organise trips, book tables and secure tickets to local attractions, whether it’s an evening at the theatre or a round of golf. “We pride ourselves on our personable, bespoke service and always go above and beyond what’s expected – it's what makes us stand out,” says Scott, who was recently nominated for Business Leader of the Year at the Cornwall Tourism Awards.

A picture-perfect location

Situated in the heart of Shakespeare Country and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Karma Salford Hall is perfectly positioned for exploring this pretty pocket of English countryside. Destination guides are available for guests to help them make the most of their stay.

“There’s an abundance of countryside and historic attractions for families and couples to enjoy – this really is a property like no other in terms of history and geography,” says Scott.

A full hotel offering at Karma Salford Hall will be available from May 17, 2021. Self-contained accommodation will be available from April 12 onwards.

To book your stay, visit karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-salford-hall. You can also contact them on 044 1386 871300 or reception@karmasalfordhall.com.

Karma Salford Hall, Abbot's Salford, Warwickshire, WR11 8UT.