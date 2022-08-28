Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
It’s time to wake up to Woodstock!

Candia McKormack

Published: 12:07 PM August 28, 2022
Al fresco dining at Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Al fresco dining at Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: wutw.co.uk

Woodstock in Oxfordshire has a wonderland of cultural discovery for families 

Visiting Woodstock opens the mind and excites the senses in a myriad of different ways... it's where you can experience new cultures, historic sites, fine food and magnificent architecture. 

Step into real dinosaur footprints at The Oxfordshire Museum, embark on i-spy or crazy trails, or take part in craft or family drop-in holiday fun days. If you visit before October 9, 2022, a free exhibition at the museum, called Juxtaposition, offers a new perspective on the history of creative arts, where you can enjoy the superb craftsmanship and artistry of contemporary crafts.

Experience a new take on the classic military museum at the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, where everyone can be inspired to learn and share stories of courage, conflict and peace. Visit before November 24, to be inspired by stories of adventure, family and exile at the Children and Military Lives exhibition. 

Brothertons Brasserie on Woodstock's High Street

Brothertons Brasserie on Woodstock's High Street - Credit: wutw.co.uk

You can get close to nature and hunt down fairies in a woodland or secret garden, or stay in a 13th-century coaching inn where the creaking floorboards and winding hallways are evocative of hundreds of years of visitors – some very notable. The varied types of accommodation on offer also include a chic 17th-century townhouse, a Grade II-listed 18th-century boutique hotel, B&B and restaurant and a family-friendly pub with rooms.

Woodstock Town Hall on the Market Place

Woodstock Town Hall on the Market Place - Credit: Anthony Paul Ltd

Picnic in Blenheim’s pleasure gardens, with long afternoons by the lakes, explore a baffling maze, and return to your childhood by playing hide and seek in the grounds of a magnificent palace. A special exhibition curated by Zuleika Gallery – Vibrant Journeys – at the Stables Café, Blenheim Palace, until January 29, 2023, brings together two contemporary artists, Arabella Ross and Carrie Stanley. It's well worth a visit, and you can buy tickets here. Other events coming up at Blenheim include Salon Privé (August 31-September 3) and Salon Privé Classic & Supercar (September 4), the International Horse Trials (September 15-18), and Autumn Fest (October 1 & 2).

READ MORE: Rewilding at Blenheim Estate.

Blenheim Palace maze

Exploring Blenheim's maze - Credit: wutw.co.uk

Woodstock is packed with inspiring child-friendly activities. But, if you think learning just takes place in a classroom, think again... adults can also learn something new, with every day being a school day! Discover the secrets of the Georgian and Victorian eras, marvel at Roman remains and hear stories of adventure, courage, conflict and peace. And if that’s still not enough to entertain your little ones, Woodstock also has three play parks to choose from as well. 

Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Getting to know this fine Georgian Oxfordshire town - Credit: Anthony Paul Ltd

Woodstock lake in summer

There are plenty of places where you can get close to nature and relax in the summer months - Credit: Anthony Paul Ltd

When it’s time to recharge the batteries, you will find a multitude of child-friendly places to eat and drink dotted around town – including a riverside pub, an Italian brasserie, a delicatessen & café, and tavern & wine bar – to complete your day out in wonderful Woodstock. 

wutw.co.uk

Cotswold Life

