11 brilliant things to do in Barnstaple
- Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon
KATE WILLIAMS provides her round-up of great things to do in the regional capital of North Devon:
1. The Square
Barnstaple is a traditional market town and offers a deep history for visitors to experience. Marvel at the Grade II listed Willshire Fountain and the 13th Century Medieval long bridge. In the middle of the town centre are Butchers Row and The Pannier Market, which were both built in Victorian times
2. Marwood Hill Gardens
This magical and very special 20-acre private garden with three lakes is set in a valley tucked away only four miles from Barnstaple. The gardens are a wonderful haven in which to relax and enjoy the impressive collections of plants, shrubs and trees and experience the views and peaceful atmosphere. The view across the valley from the Garden Tea Room is spectacular. Dogs on leads are welcome too.
3. Tarka Trail
Ideal for cyclists or walkers, the Tarka Trail is a 180-mile, figure eight route inspired by the route travelled by Tarka the Otter in the famous novel by Henry Williamson. Barnstaple is the hub of the trail which covers stunning countryside, beaches and clifftops throughout the route
Most Read
- 1 Exclusive interview: Why George Clooney is a fan of Derby County
- 2 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
- 3 What to do, where to shop, and where to eat in Lymm
- 4 Petworth House stars in the new series of Bridgerton
- 5 Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life
- 6 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 7 Revealed: the secret Devon site where TV show The Simpler Life was filmed
- 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 9 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 10 17 of the most beautiful villages in England
4. Broomhill Estate
The Broomhill Estate offers accommodation with a real difference for the art lover. This art hotel has seven boutique bedrooms, with decor inspired by cult films such as Amelie and Clockwork Orange. The romantic and opulent rooms are stunning to really treat yourself and you can even get married there! There is also an amazing sculpture garden there too.
5. Royal and Fortescue Hotel
Created within one of Barnstaple’s most beautiful architectural Georgian buildings, the Royal and Fortescue is a classically smart boutique hotel offering stunning contemporary accommodation with a warm and friendly ambience. Recently refurbished, the 48 luxury rooms are the perfect pad in which to relax and unwind.
6. The Binge Box
Located on Joy Street, The Binge Box is both a takeaway bakery and sit-in dessert shop where visitors can indulge in all things cake. The selection of homemade bakes includes cheesecakes, traybakes, The Binge Box ‘sell out’ brownies, cakes and fudge. Birthday functions and weddings are also catered for
7. Lush
Boutport Street is the home of Lush, a super restaurant which delivers fantastic food to suit everyone. From hearty pub-style food to delicious restaurant dishes, tapas and vegan, veggie and gluten-free options, Lush is open every day from 10 am Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays there is a tasty roast option. Or just pop in for a coffee…or cocktail
8. Block
Situated on Barnstaple’s Butchers Row, Block invites diners to ‘eat the world’ with a huge selection of globally-inspired dishes. Served up from Wednesday to Saturday, the menu includes dishes from North Africa, America, Asia, Tunisia and Japan. And if you don’t want to venture out, they do a takeaway service too
9. Just Trio
Specialising in home styling products of the very best quality, Just Trio is stacked full of a vast range of furniture, decorative items, and giftware, including large statement furniture, chairs, mirrors, pictures, clocks, chandeliers, lamps and soft furnishings, as well as giftware. Sourcing products from the finest suppliers in the UK, Europe, and worldwide
10. James Bishop Jewellery
Founded in 2000 in a very small, shop, James Bishop Jewellery can now be found on the High Street, showcasing an array of stunning jewellery. Loving nothing more than a friendly chat, the small team is on hand to help. As well beautiful handmade custom pieces, the shop also offers wedding and engagement rings, and an alterations and repair service
11. Banburys Department Store
This long-established department store in the heart of the town is a must for visitors who like a little shopping. From ladies’ and men’s fashion, lingerie and beauty to homeware, including bedding and towels, kitchen equipment, dining and glassware, Banburys also houses a popular haberdashery and wool departments as well as a bustling restaurant.