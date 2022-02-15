Inside the new luxury Cornwall staycation spot

It's easy to hear the waves crashing from Three Mile Beach's properties. - Credit: Three Mile Beach

Enjoying being just a moment’s walk from a Cornish beach while relaxing in luxurious surroundings

It is said ‘life is a beach’ and, of course, I get the sentiment. What could be better than the sand between your toes, the sound of waves crashing onto the shoreline and the sensation of fresh air on your face and ozone in your lungs? It truly is one of life’s most pleasurable experiences to be relaxing on a beach.

And yet and yet. Sometimes the experience of the beach is coloured just a little by the trip there, certainly if my memory is anything to go by. It’s all well and good readying yourself for a ‘relaxing’ day at the beach, but if there are children and dogs in tow, plus the added burden of assorted seaside paraphernalia, then sometimes it can seem all just a bit of a challenge to actually make it onto the sands. And that’s even before one has attempted to find a parking space.

The playful interiors see local Cornish craftmanship sit happily alongside eclectic artworks. - Credit: Three Mile Beach

And then once camped out on the beach, there will be that instant realisation that something ‘vital’ has been left behind, or that someone is hungry or thirsty – or both – or doesn't actually want to be on the beach after all. Reader, my weariness is rooted in experience of all these things.

So, you can tell why I was charmed by Three Mile Beach purely by dint of its location just a minute’s walk from Gwithian Beach, that stunning strip of sand four miles east of St Ives in Cornwall. And that’s before I encountered the uber luxurious surroundings of the venue.

Three Mile Beach is a collection of 15 have-it-all beach houses created by Audley Travel founder Craig Burkinshaw and his partner, Joanne Le Bon. The venue is designed to evoke the carefree fun and nostalgia of childhood seaside holidays all done in an amazingly tasteful and distinctive way. And boy, is that done in style.

Hidden among sand dunes, coastal grasses and palms, Three Mile Beach redefines the self-catering experience while offering comfort in the wilds. Catering to couples, families, groups and dogs, each of the two-, three- and four-bedroom houses has been designed to offer privacy and a haven of laid-back luxury.

There are open plan kitchen-lounge-diners, deep sofas, warming log burners and wrap-around terraces complete with sunken cedar hot tubs, barrel saunas, and barbecues. The playful interiors see local Cornish craftmanship sit happily alongside eclectic artworks sourced from Craig and Jo’s far-flung travels around the globe, while the sunken glass-topped cellars house a plethora of games and entertainment, designed to bring guests of all ages together.

Kitchens are exquisitely well-equipped to ensure feasting at home is a breeze, but those who don’t feel like cooking can book talented private chefs, nip to the Three Mile Beach street food truck, or explore the many fabulous local restaurants.

So what you have there is a wonderfully luxurious and relaxing location in just about one of the most convenient locations for one of the Duchy’s best beaches. It is a truly winning combination which we lap

The wrap-around terraces feature sunken cedar hot tubs, barrel saunas, and barbecues. - Credit: Three Mile Beach

ped up when we stayed.

You could stay all day in your amazing surroundings, but of course the lure of that beach is never far away – so close you can hear the waves crashing – and so it’s oh-so-easy to pop to the sands any time of day or night. And if you want to take to the surf then Three Mile Beach will arrange hassle-free wetsuit and surfboard hire delivered straight to guests’ doors, whilst group and private surf lessons can be organised with a nearby surf school.

The staff are helpful and on hand to please without being in your face and we enjoyed the delivery of a portable pizza oven and all the ingredients to make our own pizzas as an extra way of making our stay memorable.

But in truth your memories will be complete anyway if you rent a property at Three Mile Beach – because you will have been lucky enough to stay awhile at quite possibly the finest self-catering locale in the whole of the Duchy.

Each of the houses has been designed to offer privacy and a haven of laid-back luxury. - Credit: Three Mile Beach

