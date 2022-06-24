RHS Gardens are a fun family day out you won’t want to miss

Promotion

Kick-start the summer holidays with a trip to an RHS Garden, where a host of exciting adventures and nature-inspired activities await.

From tree climbing to bug hunting to wellbeing walks, there are plenty of opportunities to release your inner explorer and immerse yourself in the wonders of nature. The Great Garden Adventure is inviting families to let their imaginations run wild this summer with a packed schedule of shows, quests, workshops and games that capture the joy of the great outdoors.

Uncover the secrets behind walled gardens, invigorate your senses in flower-filled meadows and go wildlife-spotting in woodlands. You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to activities, with immersive storytelling escapades for the little ones and bushcraft sessions and explorer quests for older children. Whether you’re building dens in forest school, following an adventure trail or watching your favourite characters come to life on stage, the summer holidays have never looked so exciting!

While there's plenty of room for mischief and play, interactive workshops and guided walks offer families the chance to connect with nature and learn about wildlife, gardening science and crafting. And rest assured you’ll be picking up some great skills along the way, from orienteering and navigation to identifying species and building shelters. An RHS Garden really is the perfect day out this summer for all ages.

Here are some of the family-friendly activities you can enjoy at RHS gardens over the summer:

RHS Garden Harlow Carr, North Yorkshire

The Great Garden Adventure takes place at RHS Garden Harlow Carr from July 23 until September 4. Families can enjoy bug hunting and den building, guided walks with the Garden Detectives, wellbeing activities and outdoor shows. Throughout the summer holidays, there will also be regular workshops, guided walks and exhibitions, plus so much more. Visit the website to find out more.

Children can run wild at natural play areas including the Logness Monster and Craggle Top Tree House. Follow the banks of Streamside and keep your eye out for tree creepers, weasels and voles, or spot emperor dragonflies and moorhens at Queen Mother’s Lake.

For refreshments, head to Bettys Café Tearooms and Shop and indulge in a sweet treat or two.

RHS Garden Wisley, Surrey

The Great Garden Adventure takes place at RHS Wisley from July 23 until August 29. Summer holiday activities include immersive storytelling walks, ZooLab bug hunts, explorer trails and bushcraft activities, and much more. Visit the RHS Garden Wisley page for more details.

The Back to Nature Garden, with its aerial walkways, treehouses, swings, slides and trampolines, offers endless fun for all ages. Families can also enjoy the wide-open lawns of Seven Acres, explore the bug houses at the Wildlife Garden, and admire the huge cacti and waterfall at The Glasshouse.

For refreshments, the Glasshouse Café offers freshly baked pizzas, or you can tuck into sharing platers at the Stone Pine Café.

RHS Garden Bridgewater, Greater Manchester

The Great Garden Adventure takes place at RHS Garden Bridgewater from July 23 until September 4. You won't be short on things to do over the summer holidays here, with immersive ZooLab storytime sessions, spectacular birds of prey displays, Wildfulness Walks, and plenty more for all ages to enjoy.

Visit other areas of the garden where children can enjoy climbing on the adventure playground within the woodland glades, tackling the low rope course among the sycamores, and building their own den. Families will love venturing through the Paradise Garden featuring plants from across the globe, and taking in the distinctive charm and tranquillity of the Chinese Streamside Garden.

For refreshments, the Bridgewater Café offers fresh, seasonal dishes, or you can treat yourself to some baked delights at the Garden Cottage Café.

Visit the website to find out what else is going on at RHS Garden Bridgewater this summer.

RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Essex

The Great Garden Adventure takes place at RHS Garden Hyde Hall from July 23 until August 31. Here, families can enjoy immersive storytelling escapades, ZooLab minibeast workshops, explorer trails, a family outdoor theatre and many more activities. Visit the website to find out more.

There’s plenty of opportunities for fun at Higgledy Hyde, with its woodland tower, balancing beams, slides and wobble board. See how many species you can spot at the reservoir and bird hide or take in the tranquil beauty of the lake.

Stop off for refreshments at The Gardener’s Rest Restaurant and Clover Café for tasty treats and hearty lunches, or pick-up a picnic to enjoy outdoors.

RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon

The Great Garden Adventure takes place at RHS Garden Rosemoor from July 23 until September 4. From meeting some of the water-dwelling creatures that live at the garden to learning circus skills at one of the workshops and transforming yourself into your favourite animal with North Devon Face Painting, there's plenty of activities to keep all ages entertained.

Venture into other areas at RHS Garden Rosemoor to see the bright and bold prairie plants in The Hot Garden, and the mouth-watering display of peaches, nectarines and more in The Fruit and Vegetable Garden. Children will adore clambering through living willow structures and hopping across stepping logs at natural play areas The Brash and The Copse.

Sample delicious pastries, cakes and afternoon tea at the Garden Kitchen Restaurant, or grab a sandwich, picnic bag or ice cream from the Otter Café.

RHS Garden Rosemoor has lots of other activities and events going on this summer - find out more on the website.



