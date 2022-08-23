4 great flower farms to visit in Essex

With a riot of colour, gorgeous scents and not to mention the great photo opportunities, flower farms are the place to be this summer

Writtle Sunflowers, Chelmsford

This pick-your-own flower patch has been selling flowers and brightening local homes for nearly 20 years. The family farm at Radley Green is a photographer’s delight and has been run by the Metson family for five generations. ‘My father was interested in conservation, so the first sunflowers were grown for birds and insects,’ says Jo Pike. 'However, people loved them and we decided to grow a few more to sell as cut flowers, and it’s grown from there.'

Jo describes the farm as ‘a very special place’ and a real family affair. ‘Everyone is involved, from my six-year-old son to my 77-year-old father. We get so many comments on how peaceful and beautiful it is here; everyone leaves with a smile on their face. We say it is our field of sunshine.’

Jo and her father, Ralph. - Credit: Kika Mitchell Photography

Photographers love the sunflowers. Outside of the opening times, the family hire the field out with evening slots being most coveted, going within a few minutes of being released. ‘It was compared to getting Ed Sheeran or Take That tickets,’ laughs Jo. ‘We have had people use the field for pre and post-wedding photos and have had several enquiries about proposals in the field already this year, which we love.’

This year, they have planted a new long strip of flowers to make a sunflower walk, another photo opportunity. The farm has a small maze for the kids, a picnic area and food vans regularly visit. 'A new Capri tent will provide a bit of shelter – hopefully from the sun but just in case of showers,' says Jo. 'We have also planted a new shorter variety of flower alongside old favourites to give a bit of variation.'

The flower season runs from July to mid or end of August. Entry is by ticket; it is pick your own, so bring your secateurs.

writtlesunflowers.weebly.com





The dahlia field - Credit: Farlie Photography

Oh Happy Dahlias, Colchester



‘Life is like a box of chocolates and much the same can be said about dahlias - I wake up in the morning and I just don’t know what I’m going to get,’ says Kelly Johnson, who has been growing the flowers for eight years.

‘I love the colours, the shapes, the varieties (55,000 and counting). I love that in the summer, the bees get drunk on the pollen and fall asleep in the flowers. I love dahlia people: the people who exhibit and those who grow in their gardens. It’s like this epic club of people who have become addicted to something quite brilliant.’ There’s a dahlia out there for everyone believes Kelly, who is passionate about supporting the British flower movement.

Oh Happy Dahlias - Credit: Farlie Photography

‘Every time someone purchases from us, they are not only supporting local and British, they’re reducing their carbon footprint. A rose from Ecuador can be seventh hand by the time it reaches you.’

As you would imagine given the name, dahlias are the main focus - over 200 varieties of them. Kelly is planning on adding more varieties of flower - tulips and peonies are next. She offers pick your own, DIY flowers, arrangers’ buckets and posies.

Henry in the dahlias - Credit: Farlie Photography

The flower season runs from late-July through to the first frosts for dahlias. Tulips grow from the end of March to mid-May and peonies after that.

‘If you come to see us, it’s like you’ve ventured into my garden,' Kelly says. 'I want everyone to feel welcome. I know each variety, how it performs and a growing knowledge of what works and what doesn’t.’ Next year, she hopes to offer affordable bite-size workshops.

A second site is planned in Dedham. ‘It’s next to the wonderful Boathouse restaurant so we have some glorious river frontage too,’ she says.

Oh Happy Dahlias - Credit: Farlie Photography

The farm will open to the public again this year with different sites open on different days. ‘When the flowers are in full bloom, I’ll announce it to the world,’ says Kelly.

Find Oh Happy Dahlias on Instagram @oh_happy_dahlias and Facebook





Julia and husband Ben hand-planted 5000 lavender plants at their farm in the village of Finchingfield - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Finchingfield Lavender, Finchingfield



‘We are accidental smallholders,’ says Julia Dimmock. Along with her husband Ben (they now have a two-year-old helper, Maybel), they fell in love with the chocolate-box village of Finchingfield. In 2015, they collected the keys of a farmhouse in need of 'a lot of love’ with nine acres of grassland.

One and a half acres of the land is now home to 27 rows filled with deep purple Lavender Grosso. The 5,000 plants were all hand planted in 2018 with the help of friends, family and neighbours. The lavender’s purple haze starts in July, gradually deepening over a few weeks and lasts up until September.

'The deep purple flowers provide a stunning sight, and its long stems make beautiful dried bouquets,' explains Julia.

xxxxxxx - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

‘We grow Lavender Grosso for its high oil yield and deep menthol aroma that immediately transports your mind to a spa setting. Last year, we opened for the first time to day visitors to come and pick the lavender and spend the morning or afternoon in this tranquil space. Visitors can relax on a deck chair or a hay bale sofa surrounded by rolling farmland and the scent of the lavender. We are small so keep day tickets limited so people feel like they are in their own private lavender field,’ Julia says.

The rest of the area has been left to rewild and is flourishing with native wild orchids, cornflowers and poppies. ‘Every year we see more and more wildlife, bird species, flowers, bees and butterflies,’ says Julia. The couple offer luxury eco camping and glamping pitches within the wildflower meadow to promote sustainable tourism in a natural wild environment.

This year, they have introduced a shop selling lavender products, and you can get an afternoon tea picnic box from the café.

The fields are open for ticket-only day visitors from the end of June until September.

finchingfieldcamping.co.uk





Anna grows a range of different varieties of flowers on the farm - Credit: Anna's Flower Farm

Anna's Flower Farm, Audley End, Saffron Walden



‘Flowers are my pleasure, they're my art, meditation and inspiration,’ says Anna Taylor. Although she admits she will never be a hand model, she knows about good soil.

Anna has been growing flowers since 2015, first with a stall and then taking over a walled garden hidden away in Audley End village. She describes Anna’s Flower Farm as a ‘magical plot’; it’s where she writes, teaches and consults.

The micro flower farm takes a holistic approach to gardening, growing varieties not usually used for cut flowers. ‘This ethos has created a diverse local ecosystem, resulting in the most beautiful flowers and delicious edibles,’ she says.

The farm hosts classes, events and experiences with Anna, florists and other small businesses where guests can learn more about growing their own blooms.

Anna offers classes in growing cut flowers - Credit: Anna's Flower Farm

Anna also offers a grow your own cut flowers course - where participants meet in the gardens on five dates across the year. ‘This course is central to our work here, and a good place for flower fans to start,’ she says. ‘We follow the growing season of essential plants on the farm at critical stages. I help students take the learning and apply it to their spaces.’

Enhancing the experience are meals and refreshments. An outdoor kitchen is used to prepared fresh seasonal food for shared meals. Anna says it's an opportunity to talk and explore other topics. ‘Visitors and clients leave seemingly lighter for the time here, and they tell me how inspired they are and what a special place this is.

‘Growing flowers enhances the local economy and environment significantly,' she says. ‘The resulting stems are full of scent and energy.’

Anna's flowers are used in classes, hand tied bouquets and wedding packages.

You can book an open-gate ticket to visit the farm on August 9, find out about events and the grow-your-own course in September on the website.

annasflowerfarm.com





