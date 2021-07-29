A hidden gem in Weston: 4 reasons to eat, sleep and drink in Cheshire

Promotion

The White Lion is the only 17-bed hotel and country pub in the Weston area - Credit: Trinity Create.

The countryside of Cheshire is a wonderful place to enjoy a staycation and the village of Weston is one of the most picturesque in the county.

For visitors and locals seeking a lively evening out, a three-course meal or a few drinks at an authentic country pub, the White Lion is a place that ticks all the boxes.

To learn more we chatted to Carl Boulton, the owner of the White Lion, about why people should come to Weston to eat, drink and stay overnight.

1) Fantastic food

The White Lion features a newly revamped restaurant with experienced chefs and serving staff - Credit: Trinity Create.

Thanks to a major refurbishment, the White Lion has become a go to attraction for a variety of customers in the area. As both a local pub and restaurant, it offers a unique rustic atmosphere combined with a fine dining experience. Whether you’re travelling on the M6 and feel like stopping by for lunch, or are visiting Cheshire for a weekend, the White Lion provides an array of tasty delicacies and delicious classics.

Carl commented: “When visitors come to the White Lion and walk into our divinely decorated restaurant, they’re pleasantly surprised, it’s often the complete opposite of what they expected.

“Our Rosette Award winning chef and fantastic kitchen team do their utmost to create an unforgettable gastropub experience for all of our customers. Our chefs create their own specialist menus that change seasonally, and provide dishes that are cooked with passion and presented perfectly.”

2) A cosy atmosphere

The White Lion also doubles as a hotel with 17 en-suite rooms, one of the only venues to provide such accommodation in the local area. For a family visiting Weston for a holiday, a couple looking for a romantic getaway or someone travelling on business, the White Lion offers standard and classic rooms, as well as larger suites. All of the bedrooms offer modern amenities such as LCD TV’s, coffee and tea making facilities and a cooked breakfast in the morning.

Staying in a luxury hotel suite makes all the difference to your holiday, and ensures a homely base to return to after exploring the Cheshire countryside and nearby towns. Carl explains: “Our hotel caters to a wide variety of guests, and that includes children and well-behaved dogs. We do our utmost to incorporate live music into the programme for guests who don’t want to miss out on them during their stay.

“Business customers are more than welcome to use our conference area if required, parking is completely free and it is no more than a mile from the motorway. All in all, our hotel is perfectly situated and properly facilitates a wide range of our guests’ needs.”

Guests staying overnight at the White Lion can stay in standard or classic rooms, or the two suites available - Credit: Trinity Create.

3) Atmospheric live music

Enjoying a drink in a beer garden while catching up with friends and listening to live music is the perfect way to spend a summer’s evening. The White Lion hosts a variety of live music events including contemporary acoustic musicians, reggae and jazz. A string quartet also performs in the restaurant to make your night out extra special.

Carl says: “We want everyone to feel welcome at the White Lion, and that correlates directly with our choice of live music.

“On a Friday we host singers and quartets to compliment the fine food we are serving, creating an intimate, romantic atmosphere. On Saturdays, we have a full jazz band playing, so there really is something for everyone.”

4) Exciting local events

The White Lion hosts a wide range of concierge events and live music evenings - Credit: Trinity Create.

Local pubs and restaurants are often attractions in themselves, especially when offering a concierge service like the White Lion. Alongside authentic English country pubs, Cheshire hosts some of the most interesting events in the country.

Carl says: “Having worked closely with companies in the surrounding area, I know exactly what makes Weston a fantastic place to visit. Many of our guests can’t wait to explore Chester Zoo or watch a race at Oulton Park Circuit.

“Travel to these areas during busy times of the year can be extremely difficult, so we always offer to help customers with the travel routes and the overnight stay. We minimise the stress of organising staycations and days out, so customers can focus on enjoying everything that Cheshire has to offer.”

For more information, visit thewhitelionweston.com or call 01270 587011.