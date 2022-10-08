5 things to love about Garstang 

There are lots of reasons to love this lovely historic market town on the banks of the river Wyre

Shopping

Garstang was the world’s first Fairtrade Town, so its stickers are in many shop windows. Shops include: interior design stores; boutiques; shoe shops; stationery and fabric shops. The narrow medieval alleyways that dart off from the High Street are intriguing and contain hidden gems. The ancient outdoor market is held every Thursday, with colourful stalls stretching along the High Street. The indoor market – located in the Georgian Corn Exchange – opens from Wednesday to Saturday and is a foodie destination, with local vegetables, meats and homemade bakes.

In the 19th century, Garstang was famous for its cheese fairs. Today the family owned Dewlay cheese company carry the flag. Its emporium, just outside the town, holds a good stock –including Garstang Blue – and you can watch the cheese being made. And there’s a great selection of cheese, and much more besides, at the Booths store in the town centre.

Food and drink

The Farmers Arms on Church Street is one of many places to eat and drink around Garstang - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Garstang has bucked the national trend of closed pubs. There are currently seven of them, all within walking distance of each other, all offering food and several welcoming dogs. They’re testament to the time when Garstang was an important commercial centre – busy with stagecoaches containing thirsty, hungry travellers – and they all have their own character. There is a heritage pub walk leaflet available if you want to mix culture with imbibing. The annual Beer and Gin Festival is usually held over August Bank Holiday. Coffee shops and restaurants are dotted around the town, providing plenty of choice from Italian and tapas to traditional English and Chinese.

Festivals and the arts

The old grammar school is now Garstang Arts Centre - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Garstang is known as The Festival Town because, quite simply, it holds a huge number of festivals and celebrations. They usually begin with a Walking Festival in spring and end with a Victorian Christmas Festival. In between, others include: a Scarecrow Festival; an Ice-Cream Festival; a Children’s Festival and The Garstang Show.

Garstang Arts Centre – built as a school in the 1700s – is chocolate box pretty and has a pleasant café. It regularly holds exhibitions, Julie Nash will show this September. It also hosts free summer lunchtime concerts, ending on September 8 with a piano recital by Ian Whalley.

Walking and cycling

There are lovely walks beside the River Wyre at Garstang - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The Lancaster Canal runs through the town and, as this section has no locks and is therefore flat, it makes the perfect picturesque landscape for a family stroll and a picnic. More gentle walking can be had in the award-winning Millenium Park, a wildlife conservation area, which stands on a particularly lovely stretch of the river. If you prefer your walks to be a little more strenuous, then there are several which fit the bill. And the long-distance Wyre Way passes through Garstang, linking Morecambe with the Forest of Bowland.

Cyclists can choose one of the ten circular routes that start and finish in Garstang. They range from 6 to a whopping 34 miles: choose a hilly or flat route and be cheered by the fact that most routes have a pub or café on them.

Heritage

Garstang is mentioned in the Domesday Book and received a Royal Charter to hold a market in 1288-both signs that it was a place of note. It stood on a strategic point between the north and the south and, over the centuries, the armies of Robert the Bruce, Bonnie Prince Charlie and Cromwell have all marched through; as well as highland cattle on the way to London markets. The building of the canal in 1791 brought plenty of commerce to the town.

Many historical buildings still exist, several with Blue Plaques attached, and there is a town heritage route to follow. Highlights include the ruins of Greenhalgh Castle – which withstood a Civil War siege for 12 months, before surrendering to the Roundheads – and the Market Cross, a rare medieval example.

The Lancaster Canal at Garstang - Credit: Kirsty Thompson