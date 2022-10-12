A hotel with a great restaurant in Chester

It's definitely colder up north, but the hospitality at Hotel Indigo Chester was warm and friendly

This hotel is right in the middle of the action, amongst the city's ancient walls, just five minutes from the world-famous zoo, within walking distance of the main shopping areas and just down the road from the racecourse.

The reception area is cool, trendy, chic. When we arrived there was Chester's answer to Tom Cruise creating magnificent Bond-style cocktails behind the bar, while live music was playing and groups of all shapes and sizes geared up for their Friday night.

The trendy bar - Credit: Hotel Indigo Chester

Having had the usual Friday M5/M6 drama, we were more inclined to get settled, so we quickly hot-footed it up to our suite. The chic styling follows through into the rooms.

The suite was impressive, with a huge superking bed, coffee pod machine and some gin and tonic and soft drinks waiting in the fridge.

There was a small temporary bed for the smallest, traveller amongst us, our four-year-old, and a fabulous double (even triple?), powerful shower in the bathroom, as well as black-out curtains ready for a good night's sleep, plenty of mirrors and robes and slippers. They seem to think of the little things that make a great stay at this hotel.

Smart styling: A premium deluxe room with balcony - Credit: Hotel Indigo Chester

Something that fascinated me was how quiet the room was, considering it fronted a busy city road. I barely heard anything during the night.

Speaking of sleep, the beds are firm, perhaps a little firm for my taste, but I appreciate it's impossible to please everyone when it comes to that.

The hotel was so quiet considering it fronts a busy road - Credit: Hotel Indigo Chester/Carl Sukonik

There's a real variety of international travellers who seem to be attracted to the Indigo Hotels and this is no exception. Maybe it's the cool styling, the chic rooms that aren't stupid prices to stay in, or the food. Or perhaps all of those and more!

The Forge

I was seriously impressed by this restaurant, which was part of the hotel. From a welcome breakfast each morning to a satisfying dinner on Saturday night, it ticked every box - we experienced both superb food and service.

Breakfast was fresh fruit, juices, pastries, cheeses, meats and cereals, all laid out beautifully. Plus hot choices such as pancakes two ways and eggs benedict, alongside a traditional full English breakfast. I'm not normally one to go for a full English, but it did look incredible coming out of the kitchen.

Pastries for breakfast - Credit: C Skidmore

And cereal too - Credit: C Skidmore

My choices were smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast one morning and smoked salmon and scrambled eggs the following. The avocado needed an extra punch somewhere, be that a kick of chilli or perhaps lime, but both dishes were cooked beautifully.

I asked for a side of smoked salmon with my avocado and poached eggs and they were happy to oblige - Credit: C Skidmore

Dinner was incredible, memorable and every other superlative you could think of.

The atmosphere oozed class, but in a very trendy way. It's not necessarily a place you would think to take a small child to, but our daughter was well looked after.

The cocktail list is to die for at this restaurant and there was no better way for me to kick off a great meal than a blackberry margarita.

The small children's menu offered two choices; a venison burger or fish and chips and fish and chips it was.

When it came to the adults, I decided to give oysters another go. I've had them once before and they weren't my thing but friends have encouraged me over the years to give them another shot, so I did! At The Forge they served half with shallot mignonette and the other half with tabasco and lemon. I have to say that the shallot mignonette ones have converted me and I will be ordering oysters again.

The main event at this restaurant has to be the steaks. You can see them dry ageing and can select your own steak from the selection of rib eyes, sirloins and T-bones in the fridges.

Like almost everything else at this restaurant, the meat is flame-grilled over wood in an open kitchen, which makes for some spectacular viewing. We went for the sharing rib eye, medium rare as recommended, served with chimichurri, watercress and peppercorn gravy. We went for 600g, with a few sides, but bigger eaters can choose more. In fact, it was so packed full of flavour, tender and juicy, that I probably could have eaten more and written off dessert!

The main event - an incredible sharing rib eye steak - Credit: C Skidmore

Speaking of dessert - it was cheese and crackers for me. I'd have liked an explanation of which cheeses they were and perhaps where they were from, but they were all nice and tasty. My husband went for Mike’s honey cake with charred grapefruit and ice-cream, which looked very pretty and apparently tasted pretty good too!

The menu at The Forge feels special, but the food isn't messed about with so much that it loses its heartiness. A lot of the produce is wild and foraged, be it wild garlic, wild mushrooms or wild venison.

Venison comes from estates that owner Mike Robinson manages personally to ensure the deer herds stay in balance with the land. The deer are processed at the restaurant's own dedicated deer larder in the Cotswolds and farmed meat all comes from individual farms.

I wished I lived closer as since I came home I've been dreaming of that steak............

While you're there

The Eastern Black Rhino at Chester Zoo - Credit: The Eastern Black Rhino at Chester Zoo



Chester is a really stylish city in a really stylish county.

We were only there for two nights, so we went to the zoo for a full day. I've heard great things about Chester Zoo and it did not disappoint.

It is a registered conservation and education charity, home to almost 20,000 animals and more than 500 different species, many of which are endangered in the wild.

There's so much to do at the zoo, aside from seeing all the wonderful plants, animals and birds. Across 128 acres there are boat rides, challenges for the kids and amazing play areas - very handy when you have a three-year-old, four-year-old and five-year-old in tow.

My favourite parts were seeing the giraffes fed up-close - what graceful, beautiful animals, watching the mega cute penguins and exploring 'the islands'. Explore the amazing tropical environments of six South East Asian islands on your own unique wildlife expedition. Discover the island habitats of Panay, Papua, Bali, Sumatra, Sumba and Sulawesi and find some of the world’s most magnificent wildlife.

