Why Haddon Hall is a popular filming location for cinema and television

Director Josie Rourke and actors Margot Robbie and Joe Alwyn on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, a Focus Features release - Credit: Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Janine Sterland discovers a world of compelling cinematic and television productions at Haddon Hall

Boasting unspoiled elevated views above the River Wye and surrounding Peak District, as well as beautiful Elizabethan walled gardens and characterful Tudor interiors, it’s unsurprising that Haddon Hall captivates the attention of film and television makers on an international basis.

From large scale cinematic productions, historic documentaries through to memorable romantic dramas, as an authentic location with 900 years of history, the hall and its estate have acted as an ideal backdrop for numerous high-profile titles.

With an expert team supporting production crews spanning a filming period exceeding 90 years, Haddon’s list of past productions is extensive.

For avid Tudor enthusiasts, these include Mary Queen of Scots, The Other Boleyn Girl and Elizabeth, whilst admirers of Jane Austen novel adaptations will see Haddon feature in three Jane Eyre films as well as Kiera Knightley’s Pride & Prejudice.

These renowned titles, along with numerous other examples, affirms Haddon Hall’s enduring popularity as a leading UK cinematic venue, creating epic narratives – a viewpoint shared by Haddon’s Film Co-ordinator Julie Mellor.

‘It is a spectacular fortified manor house with fine examples of Medieval and Tudor architecture which remains unspoilt,’ Julie says.

‘This includes the kitchen which is a surviving Tudor example, whilst The Long Gallery in particular definitely has the ‘wow’ factor.’

The Courtyard at Haddon Hall - Credit: Haddon Hall

At 110ft in length, she describes how its ‘many diamond-shaped panels sparkle when the sun is shining around the room.’

This space, says Julie, is just one of the hall’s many interiors which have recreated historical content to date.

‘Nearly all productions that have been filmed here have fitted in with the Medieval and Tudor Architecture of the Hall,’ she suggests, adding that the use of Haddon’s interiors for recreating specific periods is key to the realism of many past historical productions.

‘In addition, film companies have experts on location who have great knowledge to ensure everything is correct for the period of the film.’

As Haddon Hall’s film co-ordinator, overseeing film schedules as part of a wider team for over 15 years, Julie describes how her knowledge has grown throughout her role and experiences of working with large scale production teams.

‘I have learned so much over the years about the film industry, I didn’t really appreciate just what is involved; liaising with location managers, directors and art departments is a big part of my role and something which I really enjoy.’

Although due to the complex nature and intricacies of producing, her role can be demanding and she emphasises the importance for preparation prior to filming whilst prioritising the protection of the Hall, contents and staff.

‘Gathering all the information from the production company and making plans for preparing the Hall is challenging at times,’ reveals Julie.

Liv Tyler in the Long Gallery at Haddon Hall (Gunpowder) - Credit: Robert Viglaski - BBC/Kudos

‘We must have clear intentions from the art department and information about technical equipment and the necessary risk assessments; there are so many things to consider to make sure that Haddon as a location is prepared to ensure a smooth experience.’

Throughout this complicated production and planning process, Julie works alongside a team of Haddon Hall’s duty wardens.

‘Guides are also involved in filming duties as well as the estate team, along with Lord and Lady Edward - they take a very active role in the management of our Hall and Estate.’

An important aspect of this process, she feels, includes considerable damage mitigation prior to filming taking place.

‘The estate team remove all furniture, tapestries and paintings to avoid damage. Floors are covered with protective matting and any stands for cameras and lighting often have tennis balls covering their feet!’

As well as extensive protection planning, after months of meetings and recces with the film companies, Julie describes her satisfaction in seeing the finished result.

‘It’s always a joy to witness everything coming to life after lots of planning on both sides; it’s great to see the cameras finally rolling and of course the finished production once released.’

On average, productions take place once or twice each year, with the filming period being from two days to three months.

The Orange Chamber, photographed by Tom Kahler - Credit: Haddon Hall

‘Depending on the size of production, for a film we can have as many as 130 crew and cast on site and by the time the production at Haddon comes to an end, we have built up such a rapport with the crew, it is sad to see them leave’, says Julie.

Recalling her time on set supporting numerous production teams, she describes her encounters with famous leading actors.

‘During my time at Haddon I’ve met many actors, including Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch, Liv Tyler and Michael Fassbender,’ she reveals.

‘Also, a favourite director of ours is Justin Chadwick, he has been here several times.’

Another highlight, she feels, has been seeing elaborate wardrobe designs within the costume departments.

‘I have been privileged to visit wardrobe and make up departments,’ she says. ‘I’ve even had a costume fitting; period clothing is so uncomfortable!’

Having witnessed numerous productions, Julie describes that the costumes continue to be very interesting to see, ‘perhaps the most elaborate have been suits of armour in battle scenes.’

The Long Gallery at Haddon Hall - Credit: Haddon Hall

Some of the most dramatic battle scenes filmed over the years at Haddon, which lies just a few short miles along the A6 from Bakewell, have been re-enactments which feature the use of cutting-edge special effects.

‘Battle scenes are always exciting, especially when it involves armour and horses - we all really enjoy this’, reveals Julie.

Julie conveys one memorable occasion included a scene for Jane Eyre which provoked a concerned reaction from the surrounding community.

‘Using special effect techniques, the roof had the appearance of being ignited!’ she describes.

‘As this was so realistic, nearby residents inundated the Fire Service with reports of the Hall being on fire.’

As well as realistic special effects, strange requests and surreal transformations feature within Haddon’s unique history of film making.

‘We were once asked if we could divert the River Wye to run just below the Hall!’ Julie jokes.

‘Also, our traditional laundry or Boot Room, as it is known today, was dressed and used as a bedroom, the Banqueting Hall has featured as the bar of an inn, and trees in the gardens once had fake blossom tied on to the branches to make it look like spring.’

Dating back to the 16th century, Haddon’s gardens have been incorporated within numerous films.

‘They have featured several times for outside scenes, although high winds once prevented a hill side fort scene in one of our woodland areas and it was all relocated downhill’ she says.

Gunpowder, which included scenes shot at Haddon Hall - Credit: Robert Viglaski - BBC/Kudos

In addition to weather conditions potentially effecting filming schedules, Julie describes how the pandemic has shifted the selection of production locations.

‘Covid has meant that travelling to locations abroad has become very difficult and costly for production companies.

‘It is great to see so many places in the UK being used, as demonstrated throughout Haddon Hall’s history of film making - we have so much to offer and most excitingly, there are some on the horizon for release soon.’

Some of Haddon Hall’s film interiors feature in:

Gunpowder (2017):

The Parlour; Long Gallery; Orange Chamber; Rear private courtyard (exterior of Guy Fawkes' home, Ashby St Ledgers); Lower public courtyard; Exterior of the Dukes Tower (main entrance)

Mary Queen of Scots (2019):

Main entrance and public courtyard; The Boot Room and Guns room on the private side (Lord Darnley's bedroom); Long Gallery (this was Hampton Court); The State Bedroom and Orange Chamber (used as servant prep room)

To explore a history of film making visit: www.haddonhall.co.uk