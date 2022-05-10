Did you know that you can stay on a double decker bus in Hampshire?

Climb aboard this double-decker bus in the Hampshire countryside for a new spin on glamping.

Olive is a self-contained converted bus with a cosy retro appeal and a full array of amenities, but perhaps most importantly, it is nestled on a beautiful field on the outskirts of the pretty village of Bramshott near the Hampshire Sussex border.

The Alfresco patio area outside the converted double-decker bus makes for a great lunch spot - Credit: Bob Johnson

The surrounding field is home to horses and other wildlife and in an area with plenty of walking opportunities, including the South Downs National Park, which is also a hotspot for stargazing.

The bus itself (in all its green glory) has an adjoining alfresco patio area and access to a fire pit which is perfect for a summer's evening BBQ.

The retro-cool interior of Olive the double-decker bus. - Credit: Bob Johnson

Inside you will find a log burner, a fully equipped kitchen, a wet room, a dining area and a customisable sleeping zone suitable for up to 5 people.

Pricing for a stay on Olive starts at £170 for two adults per night with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Additional adults cost £30 each and extra Children are £20 each per night, making for an affordable glamping adventure.

If you would like to book a dream trip away to Olive the double-decker bus, visit: www.olivebus.co.uk





