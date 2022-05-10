Did you know that you can stay on a double decker bus in Hampshire?
Climb aboard this double-decker bus in the Hampshire countryside for a new spin on glamping.
Olive is a self-contained converted bus with a cosy retro appeal and a full array of amenities, but perhaps most importantly, it is nestled on a beautiful field on the outskirts of the pretty village of Bramshott near the Hampshire Sussex border.
The surrounding field is home to horses and other wildlife and in an area with plenty of walking opportunities, including the South Downs National Park, which is also a hotspot for stargazing.
The bus itself (in all its green glory) has an adjoining alfresco patio area and access to a fire pit which is perfect for a summer's evening BBQ.
Inside you will find a log burner, a fully equipped kitchen, a wet room, a dining area and a customisable sleeping zone suitable for up to 5 people.
Pricing for a stay on Olive starts at £170 for two adults per night with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Additional adults cost £30 each and extra Children are £20 each per night, making for an affordable glamping adventure.
If you would like to book a dream trip away to Olive the double-decker bus, visit: www.olivebus.co.uk
