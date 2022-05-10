Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Did you know that you can stay on a double decker bus in Hampshire?

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:19 PM May 10, 2022
Olive is a green converted Dublin Double Decker Bus staycation spot in Hampshire

Olive is a green converted Dublin Double Decker Bus staycation spot in Hampshire - Credit: Bob Johnson

Climb aboard this double-decker bus in the Hampshire countryside for a new spin on glamping. 

Olive is a self-contained converted bus with a cosy retro appeal and a full array of amenities, but perhaps most importantly, it is nestled on a beautiful field on the outskirts of the pretty village of Bramshott near the Hampshire Sussex border.

Alfresco patio area outside the converted double-decker bus makes for a great lunch spot

The Alfresco patio area outside the converted double-decker bus makes for a great lunch spot - Credit: Bob Johnson

The surrounding field is home to horses and other wildlife and in an area with plenty of walking opportunities, including the South Downs National Park, which is also a hotspot for stargazing.

The bus itself (in all its green glory) has an adjoining alfresco patio area and access to a fire pit which is perfect for a summer's evening BBQ.

The retro-cool interior of Olive the double-decker bus.

The retro-cool interior of Olive the double-decker bus. - Credit: Bob Johnson

Inside you will find a log burner, a fully equipped kitchen, a wet room, a dining area and a customisable sleeping zone suitable for up to 5 people.

Pricing for a stay on Olive starts at £170 for two adults per night with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Additional adults cost £30 each and extra Children are £20 each per night, making for an affordable glamping adventure.

If you would like to book a dream trip away to Olive the double-decker bus, visit: www.olivebus.co.uk


Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

The ultimate Isle of Wight Walking Festival guide

Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Hampshire

The best dog-friendly restaurants in Hampshire

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

Don't Miss

The Roaches is famous for its beauty, but there are plenty of lesser-known spots to explore

Derbyshire Life

6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties

Nathan Fearn

person
Marple Bridge Diamond Jubilee street party

Cheshire Life

10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
York Spring Fair & Food Festival

Yorkshire Life

10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon