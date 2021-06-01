Published: 1:11 PM June 1, 2021

With its gorgeous coast, fun activities and delicious restaurants, Hayling Island has plenty to see and do. If you’re planning a getaway, this list should help you get the best of your trip, so all you need to do is pack your suitcase and head out there…



Where to stay overnight on Hayling Island





For a taste of luxury

Fresh airy rooms, waterside dining, and stunning facilities make the Langstone Quays Resort a fine location to rest your head in the area. Many of the rooms have harbour views, so you can bask in the beauty of the area with that morning cup of tea. Their restaurant serves a range of meals including superfoods, pizzas, and street food, so no matter your appetite, you will be delightfully filled.

langstonequays.co.uk





For a warm welcome

Book a relaxing chalet, cottage or lodge at the Lakeside Coastal Village, where you’ll feel at home in this location because of its community feel. Enjoy the privacy of your personal lodgings before joining in with the fun at the regular entertainment evenings. The rooms are fitted with all the creature comforts you enjoy at home – although in your normal lodgings biscuits are likely not replenished daily.

warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/lakeside-holiday-village





For a romantic getaway

The ornate and warm rooms at the Newtown House hotel are a lovely option for getting away with your other half. Have your morning croissant on the lawn before exploring the island, and have your evening tipple by the roaring fire in the lounge after a long day of sightseeing. The in-house restaurant offers formal dining too, so you can enjoy each other’s company in style.

newtownhouse.co.uk

Where to eat out on Hayling Island





For a light bite

Whether you want a hot breakfast with the choice of eggs all the ways and pancakes with berries and maple syrup, lunch with toasties and paninis or afternoon tea with all the trimmings, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Room is sure to entice you with its wonderland of delicious choices. The fact it has plenty of vegan and gluten-free options is also a lovely bonus for those with special requirements.

madhattershayling.com





For an evening out

Sometimes for supper all you want is a beautiful glass of wine and a tantalising tray of tapas, and Ralph’s Bar provides this in stylish abundance. It uses locally-sourced ingredients to make dishes such as beef nachos, charcuterie boards and even tapas from the sea including scallops and gambas piri piri. Relax in the contemporary atmosphere or even head to their outdoor seating area for al fresco indulgence.

ralphs-bar.co.uk





For proper pub grub

Family run The Maypole Inn sits on a lovely point on the island, where when lounging in the beer garden you can gaze over luscious open fields. Burgers, steaks and pies all heartily fill the menu, as well as its renowned fish and chips. The plating is also superb and will have you snapping plenty of photos for food memories. Be sure to peruse the specials menu on the day though for seasonal options.

maypoleonhayling.co.uk

Things to do on Hayling Island





For stage lovers

The non-for-profit Station Theatre is a grand spot to enjoy the island’s cultural scene. Originally converted from a derelict building in the 90s by the island’s Amateur Drama Society hosts a variety of performances throughout the year, including theatre shows and musical concerts. If arriving on a Friday evening you might also be able to catch a big blockbuster shown on its large screen.

stationtheatre.co.uk





For ramblers

For a truly remarkable trip across the island, the Hayling Billy Trail is a walk well worth taking. It takes you across the west coast, where you will be able to spot local wildlife features like flora, active oyster beds, and many species of seabird. As well as this, the remains of the rail bridge which used to link the island to the main land can also be seen. No matter what season you do it, it makes for a fascinating journey.

visit-hampshire.co.uk/things-to-do/hayling-billy-cycle-trail





For thrill seekers

Is it really a trip beside the sea if you don’t take a punt at the nearby amusements? Funland has everything you want from a theme park and more. Outside it has a mine train, log flume and dodgems, while inside there is a ‘Kidz Kingdom’ for little ones as well as slot machines and arcade machines galore. It’s perfect for a day out with the family or even just for nostalgic fun with friends.

funland.info